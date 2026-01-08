trend,trend analysis,trend following,signals,alerts,trading panel,dashboard,market context,scalping,day trading,intraday,swing trading,non repaint,no repainting,risk management,risk reward,support resistance,supply demand,buy sell pressure,forex,crypto,multi timeframe





QuantumTrade Panel is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide complete real-time market context, bringing together essential information such as trend direction, equilibrium zones, buying and selling pressure, accumulated risk, and trade projections in a single visual panel.



The indicator works exclusively as an analysis and decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Its purpose is to help traders clearly and objectively understand current market conditions.



The panel displays the main market trend based on candle behavior in an internal timeframe, offering a reliable directional bias for intraday trading. In addition, the system calculates the Zero Gamma level, a price equilibrium weighted by volume, along with positive and negative pressure zones, helping identify key decision areas.



Delta Risk is a behavioral simulation that measures buying and selling pressure based on candle close, range, volatility (ATR), and tick volume. The indicator also records delta peaks and maintains an accumulated risk history, allowing traders to identify potential exhaustion or continuation zones. These values are preserved even when changing timeframes, ensuring consistent analysis.



QuantumTrade Panel also provides trade projections, including entry price, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward ratio (R:R), all calculated from volatility and automatically adapted to the analyzed asset. Projections are drawn directly on the chart for easier visualization and planning.



Compatible with Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, the indicator automatically adjusts price scales and internal parameters according to the asset. The panel supports multiple languages, dynamic colors, and automatic updates, ensuring fast and efficient reading even in volatile markets.



This indicator should not be used in isolation. It is designed to be combined with price action, market structure, support and resistance levels, and proper risk management.



QuantumTrade Panel is ideal for discretionary traders, scalpers, and day traders seeking clear market context, improved risk control, and strong visual decision support.