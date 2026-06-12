TrendBands Momentum Ultra

  • Indicators
  • Joas Da Silva Veiga
    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    5 (5)
    Hello, I am from Brazil. I develop my own MT5 tools and indicators independently, based on my needs and my day trading studies. I am new here on MQL5 and I share tools and indicators that I personally use and develop, some free and others paid. If you can help me continue my work by purchasing one
    11 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 12 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

trend indicator, momentum indicator, market flow indicator, dynamic bands, MT5 indicator, scalping indicator, day trading indicator, swing trading indicator, percent distance, no repaint, real time alerts, multi timeframe, momentum histogram, EMA trend, trend strength


TrendBands Momentum Ultra is a trend and flow indicator designed to help traders visualize market direction, movement strength, and the distance of price from the trend.

The indicator uses two internal exponential moving averages. The central line, called Gamma Zero, represents the base of the trend. The positive and negative volume bands expand dynamically according to price momentum. The Dist feature shows the percentage distance between the current movement and Gamma Zero, providing an objective view of market strength.

What it does

It helps identify the main trend, measure movement strength, and visualize potential zones of pullback or continuation. It also displays the percentage distance of price from Gamma Zero and can generate alerts when the flow direction changes.

How it works

The analysis is based on the relationship between price, Gamma Zero, and the volume bands.

When price is above Gamma Zero, the bias tends to be bullish. When it is below, the bias tends to be bearish. The bands expand as momentum increases and contract when the market loses strength.

The Dist shows how far price is from the trend in percentage terms. Higher values indicate stronger movement or possible overextension.

How to use in practice

When the positive and negative volume bands are far from Gamma Zero, it is important to observe the Dist percentage and the behavior of this value for the asset you trade.

The greater the percentage distance, the more extended the price tends to be from its base. In this situation, price often tends to return toward the Gamma Zero area. From this, three main scenarios can occur.

The first scenario is a pullback to Gamma Zero followed by continuation of the movement.
The second scenario is consolidation, with a struggle between buyers and sellers around Gamma Zero, forming a sideways channel.
The third scenario is a breakout of Gamma Zero, which may indicate a possible trend reversal.

When the volume bands are close to Gamma Zero but do not cross, this usually indicates a sideways market with low directional strength.

When the bands are close to Gamma Zero and cross each other, this may indicate a change in direction or a breakout of the central region. This type of situation can lead to faster price movements. In this case, it is important to observe the Dist, checking whether it is positive or negative and from which direction the previous movement came.

In strong trending markets, price may approach Gamma Zero without actually touching it. This can represent a small pullback before continuing the main trend. A stronger break of Gamma Zero may indicate weakening of the current movement or a possible reversal.

When price breaks the volume bands, false breakouts are common. Price may move beyond these levels and quickly return. In these situations, the bands can act as dynamic support and resistance, especially when there is no continuation after the breakout.

The Dist

The Dist represents the percentage distance between the current movement and Gamma Zero.

Positive values indicate that price is above the trend.
Negative values indicate that price is below the trend.
The higher the percentage, the greater the distance from its base.

This helps identify movement strength, possible overextensions, and areas where price may seek balance.

How to use

After adding the indicator to the chart, observe the position of price relative to Gamma Zero, the bands, and the Dist.

If price is far from Gamma Zero, consider the possibility of a pullback.
If it is close without crossing, consider a sideways scenario.
If a crossover occurs near Gamma Zero, watch for a possible change in direction.

Recommendations

Test the indicator on different timeframes to find the best behavior for the asset you trade. Do not rely on the indicator alone. Use it as a support tool alongside your market analysis.

Practical opinion

For fast movements, the 1-minute chart may be more suitable.
For longer movements, the 5-minute chart or higher tends to provide better readings.

What it does not do

This indicator does not open trades automatically.
It does not guarantee profits.
It does not predict the market with certainty.
It does not replace analysis, risk management, or discipline.

Who it is for

Suitable for traders who want to trade with the trend, understand market strength, identify possible reversals, and have a clear view of momentum.

It can be used for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

Risk warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use this indicator as a support tool and test it on a demo account before trading with real money. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

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5 (5)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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Israr Hussain Shah
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5 (4)
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