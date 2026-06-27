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Quantum Pulse Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to analyze price movement acceleration, identify phases of trend and sideways movement, and highlight relevant market points based on multiple quantitative filters.

Unlike traditional indicators that show direction only, its main focus is to measure the strength and evolution of the movement, allowing a more precise reading of market behavior in real time.









Flow Percentage





The core of the indicator is the percentage change in the difference between two moving averages.

This calculation shows whether the distance between the averages is increasing or decreasing, indicating acceleration or deceleration of the movement.

Interpretation:

Positive values indicate acceleration to the upside

Negative values indicate acceleration to the downside

Values near zero indicate loss of strength or a sideways market

This reading allows changes to be anticipated before they become visible through price alone.





Candle Coloring





The indicator automatically changes candle colors to reflect the current market state.

The colors represent:

Strong blue: strong upward movement

Strong red: strong downward movement

Light blue: weak upward movement

Light red: weak downward movement

Green: possible reversal to the upside

Orange: possible reversal to the downside

Dark green: possible buying flow reversal in the movement.

Pink: possible selling flow reversal in the movement.

The coloring is based on the combination of percentage flow, movement strength, and statistical context.





Z-Score System and Range Detection





The indicator uses the Z-Score to identify when the market is in a consolidation phase.

The Z-Score measures how far price is from the mean in terms of standard deviation.

How it works:

When price remains close to the mean for a period, the market is classified as sideways

During this period, the indicator highlights the range channel visually

The candles behave neutrally to indicate low trend probability

In addition, upper and lower channel limit lines are drawn.

Breakouts are identified when price leaves this range with strength.





Convergence Signals





The indicator generates buy and sell signals when multiple conditions are met at the same time.

Main conditions:

Flow direction (positive or negative)

Minimum movement strength

Z-Score confirmation

These signals appear as arrows on the chart and are designed to reduce weak or false entries.

Optionally, signals can be filtered during sideways periods.





Market Strength (Strength Score)





The indicator calculates a real-time score for movement strength.

This score considers:

Intensity of percentage flow

Movement momentum

Market context (range or breakout)

Strength varies on a scale from 0 to 100 and can be displayed as a line on the chart.

Interpretation:

High values indicate strong and consistent movements

Low values indicate weakness or indecision





Reversal Detection





The indicator includes a dedicated system to identify possible changes in direction.

A reversal is detected when:

The direction of movement changes

There is sufficient minimum strength

Additional conditions are met

Additional filters may include:

Minimum number of opposite candles

Volume confirmation

Minimum difference between the averages

When a reversal is identified, the candle receives a specific color and may trigger an alert.





Quantum Trend





Quantum Trend analyzes recent market behavior based on candle bodies.

It calculates the sum of the movements of the latest bars and classifies the trend as:

Strong bullish

Bullish

Neutral

Bearish

Strong bearish

This component works as an additional filter to confirm the dominant direction.





Delta Risk





Delta Risk measures the balance between buyers and sellers.

It is calculated based on:

Position of the close within the bar

Movement amplitude

Tick volume

Interpretation:

Positive values indicate buying dominance

Negative values indicate selling dominance

Values near zero indicate balance

It may also indicate loss of strength or a shift in control between market participants.





Alert System





The indicator includes multiple configurable alert types.

Main monitored events:

Channel breakout

Strong signals

Reversals

Direction changes

Divergence

Z-Score extremes

Convergence signals

Each alert has frequency control to prevent excessive repetition.





Information Panel





The panel displayed on the chart provides a summarized real-time view of the market.

Displayed information:

Percentage flow

Movement strength

Dominant direction

Delta Risk value

Z-Score state

Divergence indication

This panel allows for quick reading without the need for multiple indicators.





Configuration Parameters





The indicator is highly customizable and organized into configuration groups.

Main groups:

Language

Analysis filters

Z-Score system

Convergence signals

Visual display

Text size

Quantum system

Candle coloring

Alerts

Reversal settings

This makes it possible to adapt the indicator to different trading styles.





Practical Use





The indicator can be used to:

Identify trends with greater precision

Avoid trades in sideways markets

Confirm entries with multiple filters

Detect loss of strength before reversals

Monitor market behavior in real time

It is suitable for different assets and works best in short- and medium-term movements.





Important Notes





This indicator is a technical analysis tool.

It does not execute trades automatically

It does not guarantee results

It should be used with risk management

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using it on a live account





Risk Disclaimer





Trading financial markets involves a risk of capital loss. Quantum Pulse Force does not guarantee profits and should be used only as a decision-support tool. The user is responsible for their own trading decisions.