Market Sentry

  • Indicators
  • Joas Da Silva Veiga
    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    5 (5)
    Hello, I am from Brazil. I develop my own MT5 tools and indicators independently, based on my needs and my day trading studies. I am new here on MQL5 and I share tools and indicators that I personally use and develop, some free and others paid. If you can help me continue my work by purchasing one
    11 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis


This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish, Bearish, Range, and Neutral scenarios.

Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic reference level. The indicator measures directional bias, monitors reference-level crossings, calculates the distribution of each market scenario, and displays the results in an interactive chart panel.

Important

This indicator is designed to work only on the M1 (1 Minute) and M5 (5 Minutes) timeframes.

For correct operation, attach the indicator only to M1 or M5 charts.

Using other timeframes is not supported and may produce incorrect or incomplete calculations.

Features

  • Real-time market scenario classification

  • Bullish, Bearish, Range and Neutral detection

  • Dynamic reference level analysis

  • Directional bias calculation

  • Reference level crossing counter

  • Percentage distribution of market scenarios

  • Interactive chart panel

  • Adjustable panel size

  • Movable dashboard

  • Automatic panel state saving

  • English and Portuguese languages

  • Customizable interface colors

Market Scenarios

Bullish
Price remains significantly above the dynamic reference level.

Range
Price oscillates around the reference level within the configured range threshold.

Neutral
Price remains close to the dynamic reference level.

Bearish
Price remains significantly below the dynamic reference level.

Directional Bias

When the market is classified as Range or Neutral, the indicator evaluates how long price remains above or below the dynamic reference level.

This additional statistic provides extra context about current market behavior during consolidation periods.

Interactive Panel

The dashboard displays:

  • Current market scenario

  • Directional bias

  • Scenario percentage distribution

  • Reference crossing counter

  • Market statistics

Panel Controls

[M] – Minimize or restore the dashboard.

When minimized, the panel is replaced by a compact OPEN button. Click OPEN to restore the full dashboard.

[+] – Increase the dashboard size up to .

[−] – Reduce the dashboard size down to 0.5×.

Drag & Drop – Click and drag the panel to reposition it anywhere on the chart.

Keyboard Shortcut – Press the M key to quickly minimize or restore the dashboard.

The panel position, size and display state are automatically saved and restored the next time the indicator is loaded.

Input Parameters

Analysis

  • Analysis Period

  • Update Interval

  • Neutral Tolerance

  • Range Threshold

  • Minimum Crossing Distance

Interface

  • Language

  • Bullish Color

  • Bearish Color

  • Range Color

  • Neutral Color

  • Panel Background Color

Default Settings

  • Analysis Period: 1 hour

  • Update Interval: 5 minutes

These values can be modified at any time from the indicator settings.

Supported Timeframes

  • M1 (1 Minute)

  • M5 (5 Minutes)

Supported Markets

Compatible with any instrument provided by your broker, including Forex, CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.

Requirements

  • M1 or M5 timeframe

  • Minimum 500 historical bars

  • Recommended 1000 or more historical bars

  • No external DLLs

  • No additional libraries required

Applications

Suitable for:

  • Market condition monitoring

  • Market structure analysis

  • Price behavior observation

  • Consolidation analysis

  • Intraday market analysis

  • Directional bias observation

Support

For questions, suggestions or technical support, please use the product discussion section on the MQL5 Market.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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