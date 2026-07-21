Market Sentry

Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis





This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish, Bearish, Range, and Neutral scenarios.

Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic reference level. The indicator measures directional bias, monitors reference-level crossings, calculates the distribution of each market scenario, and displays the results in an interactive chart panel.

Important

This indicator is designed to work only on the M1 (1 Minute) and M5 (5 Minutes) timeframes.

For correct operation, attach the indicator only to M1 or M5 charts.

Using other timeframes is not supported and may produce incorrect or incomplete calculations.

Features

Real-time market scenario classification

Bullish, Bearish, Range and Neutral detection

Dynamic reference level analysis

Directional bias calculation

Reference level crossing counter

Percentage distribution of market scenarios

Interactive chart panel

Adjustable panel size

Movable dashboard

Automatic panel state saving

English and Portuguese languages

Customizable interface colors

Market Scenarios

Bullish

Price remains significantly above the dynamic reference level.

Range

Price oscillates around the reference level within the configured range threshold.

Neutral

Price remains close to the dynamic reference level.

Bearish

Price remains significantly below the dynamic reference level.

Directional Bias

When the market is classified as Range or Neutral, the indicator evaluates how long price remains above or below the dynamic reference level.

This additional statistic provides extra context about current market behavior during consolidation periods.

Interactive Panel

The dashboard displays:

Current market scenario

Directional bias

Scenario percentage distribution

Reference crossing counter

Market statistics

Panel Controls

[M] – Minimize or restore the dashboard.

When minimized, the panel is replaced by a compact OPEN button. Click OPEN to restore the full dashboard.

[+] – Increase the dashboard size up to 2×.

[−] – Reduce the dashboard size down to 0.5×.

Drag & Drop – Click and drag the panel to reposition it anywhere on the chart.

Keyboard Shortcut – Press the M key to quickly minimize or restore the dashboard.

The panel position, size and display state are automatically saved and restored the next time the indicator is loaded.

Input Parameters

Analysis

Analysis Period

Update Interval

Neutral Tolerance

Range Threshold

Minimum Crossing Distance

Interface

Language

Bullish Color

Bearish Color

Range Color

Neutral Color

Panel Background Color

Default Settings

Analysis Period: 1 hour

Update Interval: 5 minutes

These values can be modified at any time from the indicator settings.

Supported Timeframes

M1 (1 Minute)

M5 (5 Minutes)

Supported Markets

Compatible with any instrument provided by your broker, including Forex, CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.

Requirements

M1 or M5 timeframe

Minimum 500 historical bars

Recommended 1000 or more historical bars

No external DLLs

No additional libraries required

Applications

Suitable for:

Market condition monitoring

Market structure analysis

Price behavior observation

Consolidation analysis

Intraday market analysis

Directional bias observation

Support

For questions, suggestions or technical support, please use the product discussion section on the MQL5 Market.