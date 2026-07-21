Market Sentry
- Indicators
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Joas Da Silva VeigaHello, I am from Brazil. I develop my own MT5 tools and indicators independently, based on my needs and my day trading studies. I am new here on MQL5 and I share tools and indicators that I personally use and develop, some free and others paid. If you can help me continue my work by purchasing one
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis
This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish, Bearish, Range, and Neutral scenarios.
Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic reference level. The indicator measures directional bias, monitors reference-level crossings, calculates the distribution of each market scenario, and displays the results in an interactive chart panel.
Important
This indicator is designed to work only on the M1 (1 Minute) and M5 (5 Minutes) timeframes.
For correct operation, attach the indicator only to M1 or M5 charts.
Using other timeframes is not supported and may produce incorrect or incomplete calculations.
Features
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Real-time market scenario classification
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Bullish, Bearish, Range and Neutral detection
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Dynamic reference level analysis
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Directional bias calculation
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Reference level crossing counter
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Percentage distribution of market scenarios
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Interactive chart panel
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Adjustable panel size
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Movable dashboard
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Automatic panel state saving
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English and Portuguese languages
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Customizable interface colors
Market Scenarios
Bullish
Price remains significantly above the dynamic reference level.
Range
Price oscillates around the reference level within the configured range threshold.
Neutral
Price remains close to the dynamic reference level.
Bearish
Price remains significantly below the dynamic reference level.
Directional Bias
When the market is classified as Range or Neutral, the indicator evaluates how long price remains above or below the dynamic reference level.
This additional statistic provides extra context about current market behavior during consolidation periods.
Interactive Panel
The dashboard displays:
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Current market scenario
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Directional bias
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Scenario percentage distribution
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Reference crossing counter
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Market statistics
Panel Controls
[M] – Minimize or restore the dashboard.
When minimized, the panel is replaced by a compact OPEN button. Click OPEN to restore the full dashboard.
[+] – Increase the dashboard size up to 2×.
[−] – Reduce the dashboard size down to 0.5×.
Drag & Drop – Click and drag the panel to reposition it anywhere on the chart.
Keyboard Shortcut – Press the M key to quickly minimize or restore the dashboard.
The panel position, size and display state are automatically saved and restored the next time the indicator is loaded.
Input Parameters
Analysis
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Analysis Period
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Update Interval
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Neutral Tolerance
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Range Threshold
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Minimum Crossing Distance
Interface
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Language
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Bullish Color
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Bearish Color
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Range Color
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Neutral Color
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Panel Background Color
Default Settings
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Analysis Period: 1 hour
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Update Interval: 5 minutes
These values can be modified at any time from the indicator settings.
Supported Timeframes
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M1 (1 Minute)
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M5 (5 Minutes)
Supported Markets
Compatible with any instrument provided by your broker, including Forex, CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.
Requirements
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M1 or M5 timeframe
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Minimum 500 historical bars
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Recommended 1000 or more historical bars
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No external DLLs
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No additional libraries required
Applications
Suitable for:
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Market condition monitoring
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Market structure analysis
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Price behavior observation
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Consolidation analysis
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Intraday market analysis
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Directional bias observation
Support
For questions, suggestions or technical support, please use the product discussion section on the MQL5 Market.