Aureus Quantum Surge MT5

Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading

Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next Price: $899

Real Account Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Overview

Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in the volatile gold market.

Key Features

  • Advanced Multi-Indicator Strategy: Utilizes a sophisticated combination of Ichimoku Cloud, MACD, ATR, Bollinger Bands, and LWMA to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

  • Customizable Risk Management:

    • Safe Martingale System: Optional strategy with adjustable lot doubling and reset conditions for effective risk control.

    • Stop Loss and Take Profit: Preset and adjustable SL/TP levels tailored to market conditions.

    • Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically secures profits as the market moves favorably.

  • Flexible Trading Options:

    • Time Range Filter: Limits trading to optimal periods, reducing risk during low liquidity.

    • Max Daily Trades: Controls the number of trades per day to align with your risk tolerance.

    • End-of-Day Closure: Automatically closes positions at a specified time to avoid overnight exposure.

  • Gold (XAUUSD) Optimization: Specifically calibrated for gold's unique volatility and price behavior, adept at handling high-impact news events and sudden market shifts.

  • User-Friendly Customization: Easily adjust parameters such as lot size, SL/TP levels, trailing stop distances, and indicator periods to match your trading style. Includes a real-time information panel for performance monitoring.

Performance Highlights

  • High Win Rate: Achieves a balanced win rate through an optimized risk-reward ratio.

  • Low Drawdown: Robust risk management ensures minimal capital drawdown during adverse market conditions.

  • High Compatibility: The strategy's uniqueness allows for synergy with various programs, making it ideal for fund and asset management companies.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended for optimal performance)MQL5社区

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Risk Modes:

    • Low-Risk Mode: Initial capital of $200–$400

    • Turbine Mode (Default Parameters): Initial capital of $3,000+

Why Choose Aureus Quantum Surge-H1?

  • Proven Strategy: Combines trend-following and volatility-based trading approaches to adapt to evolving market conditions.

  • Transparent and Reliable: Developed and optimized between 2003 and 2018 using a progressive forward optimization method, ensuring robustness without overfitting.

  • Continuous Improvement: Regular updates and optimizations maintain peak performance in dynamic markets.

Getting Started

Elevate your gold trading with Aureus Quantum Surge-H1. Whether you're an experienced trader or new to the market, this EA offers a seamless automated solution to capitalize on gold trading opportunities.

Download now and experience the future of automated trading!

Important Notice

Trading involves significant risk. Please exercise patience with trend trading programs and provide a genuine evaluation after using the EA for at least 3–6 months. If you expect daily profits and lack patience, this EA may not be suitable for you. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before deploying it on a live account.


