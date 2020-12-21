Pullback Probability MT5

Pullback Probability It is an indicator that shows us the probability that the price will turn around and we can operate that market turn.

The indicator marks a line that oscillates between a percentage of 0% to 100%.

The one indicated in the upper left corner shows us a help in which it informs us of the area in which the price is in real time, as well as the percentage that the candle is open.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.


The indicator marks 6 work zones.

1) Above 80% this area, the price has a high probability of turning, it is an area in which pullback operations must be carried out, selling to bet on the turn.

2) Between 60% and 80% in this zone, the price hits the mark at exhaustion and can turn, although it can also continue to trend.

3) Between 50% and 60% this area is a condensation prior to the trend explosion, it does not allow us to know where the explosion will take place, but it allows us to play with pending orders above and below the price.

4) Between 50% and 40%, this area is a condensation prior to the trend explosion, it does not allow us to know where the explosion will take place, but it allows us to play with pending orders above and below the price.

5) Between 40% and 20% in this area, the price hits the mark at its exhaustion and can turn, although it can also continue to trend.

Therefore we can use this indicator to operate a pullback in zones 1 (selling) and 6 (buying).

6) Above 80% this area, the price has a high probability of turning, it is an area in which pullback operations must be carried out, buying to bet on the turn.

But we can also use it to detect a breakout of a range by placing slopes above or below the range in zones 3 and 4.


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message


Try the FREE demo now


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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epadilha
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epadilha 2021.12.13 04:51 
 

Eu comprei o endicador pulback mas acho que você devia deixar o tempo dele em aberto pra gente configurar no modo desejado não gostei do formato dele sem poder alterar o tempo

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