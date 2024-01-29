TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5

TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5

The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator.

[ Features and Manual | MT4 version | All Products ]



Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently entering the market at the wrong time, resulting in missed profits or feeling overwhelmed by market complexities? Look no further – the TREND HARMONY MTF Trend & Phase Visualizer indicator is here to enhance your trading experience!

Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the TREND HARMONY MTF Trend & Phase Visualizer indicator, a tool designed to support both novice and seasoned traders. By simultaneously analyzing 6 different timeframes, this indicator helps navigate various trend phases of a given instrument.

Key features:

· Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Analyze your chosen instrument effortlessly across 6 different timeframes simultaneously. Gain a holistic view of market trends, empowering well-informed decision-making and optimizing trading focus.

· Trend Identification:

Our advanced algorithm accurately identifies and illustrates trend waves. Visualize market trends in unprecedented detail, enabling you to ride the waves of success.

· Trend Phase Determination:

Easily determine the trend phases of a specific instrument by analyzing 6 timeframes simultaneously, allowing strategic adaptation. Clearly differentiate between impulsive, corrective and reversing phases enhancing understanding of market dynamics.

· Sideways Signalization:

The indicator signals when the market enters Sideways phase, preventing you from entering trades when it's best to stay on the sidelines.

· Filtering of False breakout and fake trend changes:

You can set flexible threshold for filtering out false breakouts and fake trend changes, By cleaning out such "noises" you can see and trust well established trends better.

· Signals if TrendHarmony is formed or ended:

The indicator displays arrows and sends notifications when all timeframes are in the same direction and in expansive or trend continuation phase.

· Indication of retarcement levels while waves forming:

You can efforlessly identify retracement (support/resistance) levels in corrective waves, in trend reversal phases and in case of trend changes.





**For proper operation please make sure historical data is downloaded for every timeframe or reduce analyzed period (at HOW_MUCH_TIME_TO_ANALYSE inputs)!**





NOTE: TREND HARMONY - MTF Trend & Phase Visualizer is compatible with MetaTrader 4 and is designed to enhance, not replace, your trading strategy. Trade responsibly!





For MT4 Version: Click here.

For more detail please Click here.





Thank you!