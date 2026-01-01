Forex17 BreakEven Price is a financial reference indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays, directly on the chart, the financial break-even price of the operation or of the day.

The indicator does not execute orders, does not manage positions, does not generate signals and does not automate decisions. It is exclusively a visual tool to support manual trading, providing an objective reference based on the financial results of the account.

What the indicator shows

The indicator draws a single horizontal line on the chart representing the financial break-even, calculated from the relationship between balance, equity and current net exposure.

The displayed reference indicates the price level at which the aggregated financial result of the operation or of the day would be approximately zero, considering only the positions that remain open.

Only one calculation mode is displayed at a time. The modes are not cumulative or simultaneous.

Operating modes

Operation Financial Break-even (from first entry balance)

In this mode, the indicator uses the account balance at the moment the operation started as reference. From this value, the financial break-even reflects the aggregated result of all entries and exits performed since the beginning of the operation, considering only the remaining open lots.

Whenever all positions are closed, the reference is automatically reset, starting a new operational cycle. This mode is suitable for financial monitoring of a continuous operation, regardless of the number of entries, partial exits or adjustments made over time.

Daily Financial Break-even (from daily balance reference)

In this mode, the indicator uses the account balance at the beginning of the day as reference. From this value, the financial break-even represents the financial equilibrium point of the daily result.

The daily reference is automatically reset when the indicator detects the start of a new day, respecting the time offset configured by the user. This mode is suitable for monitoring daily financial performance directly on the chart.

Input parameters

Break-even calculation mode

Defines which calculation mode will be used for the financial break-even. When set to Operation Financial Break-even (from first entry balance), the calculation uses the balance at the start of the operation. When set to Daily Financial Break-even (from daily balance reference), the calculation uses the balance at the start of the day. Only one mode can be active at a time.

Line color

Defines the color of the horizontal line displayed on the chart. This parameter affects only the visual presentation of the indicator and does not interfere with calculations.

Day rollover offset

Defines the hour offset applied to server time to determine the day rollover in daily mode. This adjustment allows aligning the start of the day with the trader’s operational schedule. The accepted range is -12 to +12 hours. Values outside this range are automatically capped and logged.

Expected behavior

The indicator recalculates the break-even only when relevant events occur, such as order execution, position closure or day rollover in daily mode. There is no continuous processing per tick or per candle.

When no valid reference exists, such as when there are no open positions, the break-even line is automatically hidden from the chart.

Important notes

The displayed break-even is financial and does not correspond to the average entry price of positions. The indicator does not calculate or display individual position break-even levels.

Deposits and withdrawals do not change the base balance reference. When performed during the day, these events are reflected as positive or negative financial results in the daily calculation. For this reason, it is recommended to avoid deposits and withdrawals during the operational window when using daily mode.

This indicator does not replace risk management, market analysis or decision-making. It provides only a visual reference based on the financial data of the account.

Intended use

Forex17 BreakEven Price was developed for traders who want to visualize on the chart a clear financial equilibrium point, supporting operational control and discipline in manual trading, without any type of decision automation.

Translated with the help of AI.