Blue Ocean Strategy

This Expert advisor trades any Asset class, Try it on any market, When you download PM so you can be added to my channel for all support related issues. There are three trading strategies available 

* The Wyckoff trading strategy, Channel trading and trend trading. 

Input Parameters

  • Lots - the volume of position to open;
  • Stop Loss BUY (in points) - the stop loss of BUY positions;
  • Stop Loss SELL (in points) - the stop loss of SELL positions;
  • Take Profit BUY (in points) - the take profit of BUY positions;
  • Take Profit SELL (in points ) - the take profit of SELL positions;
  • Trailing Stop BUY (in points ) - the trailing stop of BUY positions;
  • Trailing Stop SELL (in points ) - the trailing stop of SELL positions;
  • Use trade hours - enable working hours;
  • From hour - trading start hour;
  • To hour - trading end hour;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA. 

Separate settings of stop loss, take profit and trailing for BUY and SELL positions have been added. Buy Only and sell Only options have been added to help adjust the EA to trade Synthetic Indexes  

Video Blue Ocean Strategy
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