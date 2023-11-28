A classic buy low & sell high strategy.

This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand.

The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30 will decrease.

Supply and demand analysis is used to identify potential areas of support and resistance in the market, and to make informed trading decisions based on shifts in the balance of supply and demand.

Therefore this bot will mostly open buy limit orders and sell limit orders to never be affected by the slippage that occurs when the price spikes and this in turn will allow the take profit of every trade to mostly take advantage of the positive slippage when closing profit. If you have any suggestions please write them in the comment section

Tests were performed on IC Markets and the set file for US30 can be found in this blog.





This Expert uses us30 previous day market open as well as current day market open to determine whether to place a Buy limit order or Sell limit Order

Depending on your settings this expert could be Prop Firm Friendly added that most Prop Firms have removed the maximum trading days, so you are free to pass the challenges

whenever the market is favorable.