Forex 17 – Bollinger Bands Pure Sound Alert No Plots generates sound alerts when price crosses above the upper band or below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands. Different sounds are triggered for upward and downward breakouts, helping identify potentially overbought or oversold conditions.

This no-plot version operates without drawing any visual elements on the chart. Customizable parameters include band period, deviation settings, and adjustable alert intervals. The sound-only approach is ideal for traders who want to monitor Bollinger Bands breakouts while keeping charts clean.

Translated with the help of AI.