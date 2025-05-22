Bollinger Bands Pure Sound Alert No Plots

Forex 17 – Bollinger Bands Pure Sound Alert No Plots generates sound alerts when price crosses above the upper band or below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands. Different sounds are triggered for upward and downward breakouts, helping identify potentially overbought or oversold conditions.

This no-plot version operates without drawing any visual elements on the chart. Customizable parameters include band period, deviation settings, and adjustable alert intervals. The sound-only approach is ideal for traders who want to monitor Bollinger Bands breakouts while keeping charts clean.

Translated with the help of AI.

More from author
Forex17 Clock
Robinson Alves Lemos
Utilities
Forex17 Clock is a lightweight and minimalist utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to display the broker server time and/or a user-adjusted time directly on the chart. The purpose of the product is to provide clear and accurate time information without interfering with chart analysis, keeping the chart clean and functional. The clock is drawn directly on the chart using text only, without panels, backgrounds, borders, or intrusive visual elements. This approach ensures low resource usage, excellen
FREE
