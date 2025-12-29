Forex17 Clock is a lightweight and minimalist utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to display the broker server time and/or a user-adjusted time directly on the chart. The purpose of the product is to provide clear and accurate time information without interfering with chart analysis, keeping the chart clean and functional.

The clock is drawn directly on the chart using text only, without panels, backgrounds, borders, or intrusive visual elements. This approach ensures low resource usage, excellent compatibility with both light and dark chart themes, and full respect for price scale and candlesticks. The utility is intended for traders who value simplicity, visual organization, and stability.

Forex17 Clock allows the user to choose the chart corner where the text will be displayed, adjust font size and color, and define an hour offset relative to the server time. This makes it possible to track important time references, such as local time or time zone differences, directly on the chart in a practical and reliable way.

This product does not perform any type of market analysis, does not generate trading signals, does not execute orders, and does not technically integrate with other indicators or Expert Advisors. It is strictly an informational utility with independent operation, focused solely on displaying time on the chart.

The development follows MQL5 best practices, with simple code, lightweight timer-based updates, and a strong focus on predictability and robustness. Forex17 Clock is suitable for traders who want a discreet and efficient solution for monitoring time in MetaTrader 5.

Translated with the help of AI.