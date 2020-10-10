Deep Takeover MT4
- Experts
-
Jeremy ScottDeep Takeover trading systems are highly adaptable and not over fitted. If you are sick of seeing good screenshots in the marketplace and losing in real trading, try a beautiful, adaptive, under fitted system! Available for FIFO, Netting, and Hedge accounts.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 October 2020
- Activations: 5
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other
- The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols
- The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well
Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA! See comment section for details
Three versions for different types of accounts
- This MT4 version respects FIFO rules
- The MT5 netting version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725
- The MT5 hedge version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53312 - see this page for incredible testing visuals on this similar system and for better optimization parameters
Thoroughly tested on more than twenty FOREX pairs:
- 2 time frames : M15 and H1
- 22 Symbols (pairs) : derived from EUR, GBP, AUD, USD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY combinations
- 2 Years from 2018.08.01 to 2020.08.01
- Starting Balance : $1000
- Lot size per trade : 0.01
- Maximum open trades per symbol : 10
A large majority of settings of these 44 full optimizations end their test in profit
Notes
- You will find that testing in "Open Prices Only" and "Every Tick" yield very similar results because Deep Takeover only attempts a trade at the start of a new bar. If there is a re-quote it will try again on the next tick.
- You will find that the trading frequency and behavior in demo match the frequency and behavior of back-testing results.
- It is safe to stop and restart the terminal whenever you want to or for updates, just try to do it between the candle open and close, not overlapping with the candle open time or you could miss a trade opportunity.
- It is recommended to trade multiple non-correlated pairs.
- Check out the other two versions for a better idea of the systems potential! MT4's testing visuals are not as good as MT5