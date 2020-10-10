Deep Takeover MT4

An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other

  • The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols
  • The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well

Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details

Three versions for different types of accounts

Thoroughly tested on more than twenty FOREX pairs:

  • 2 time frames : M15 and H1
  • 22 Symbols (pairs) :  derived from EUR, GBP, AUD, USD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY combinations
  • 2 Years from 2018.08.01 to 2020.08.01
  • Starting Balance : $1000
  • Lot size per trade : 0.01
  • Maximum open trades per symbol : 10

A large majority of settings of these 44 full optimizations end their test in profit

Notes

    • You will find that testing in "Open Prices Only" and "Every Tick" yield very similar results because Deep Takeover only attempts a trade at the start of a new bar. If there is a re-quote it will try again on the next tick.
    • You will find that the trading frequency and behavior in demo match the frequency and behavior of back-testing results. 
    • It is safe to stop and restart the terminal whenever you want to or for updates, just try to do it between the candle open and close, not overlapping with the candle open time or you could miss a trade opportunity.
    • It is recommended to trade multiple non-correlated pairs.
    • Check out the other two versions for a better idea of the systems potential!  MT4's testing visuals are not as good as MT5

    May the Force be with You



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    The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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    Deep Takeover Hedge
    Jeremy Scott
    1 (1)
    Experts
    An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Three versions for different types of accounts This version here is designed for MT5 hedge accounts The MT5 netting version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT4 FIFO version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52867 Check out all 3 versions for many more testi
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