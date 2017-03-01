Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created.

Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real time on chart the lines, Buy breakeven line and Sell breakeven line, and it provides also a comment on chart with breakeven price, total lot size and amount of opened trades for Buy and Sell orders. Simple to use and I hope will be useful for traders.





Indicator parameters

BuyLine color - the color of breakeven line for Buy trades.

the color of breakeven line for Buy trades. SellLine color - the color of breakeven line for Sell trades.

- the color of breakeven line for Sell trades. BuyLine style - the style of breakeven line for Buy trades.

- the style of breakeven line for Buy trades. SellLine style - the style of breakeven line for Sell trades.

- the style of breakeven line for Sell trades. BuyLine width - the width of breakeven line for Buy trades.

- the width of breakeven line for Buy trades. SellLine width - the width of breakeven line for Sell trades.

- the width of breakeven line for Sell trades. Backgroud BuyLine - show the breakeven Buy line in background.

- show the breakeven Buy line in background. Backgroud SellLine - show the breakeven Sell line in background.

- show the breakeven Sell line in background. Info Comment - turn On/Off Info Comment.

- turn On/Off Info Comment. Info Panel - turn On/Off Info Panel.

- turn On/Off Info Panel. Info Panel text size - adjust Info Panel text size.

- adjust Info Panel text size. Info Panel text color - adjust Info Panel text color.

- adjust Info Panel text color. Info Panel corner - select Info Panel corner of chart.

- select Info Panel corner of chart. Including Swap - turn On/Off including Swap in calculation of breakeven price.

- turn On/Off including Swap in calculation of breakeven price. Including Commission - turn On/Off including Commission in calculation of breakeven price.

- turn On/Off including Commission in calculation of breakeven price. Floating P/L - turn On/Off the info line which provides Floating P/L.





