Breakeven Price

  • Indicators
  • Vladimir Chiosa
    Vladimir Chiosa

    Vladimir Chiosa

    5 (9)
    Reasons why you want to use my services:
    1. I am a programmer with 23 years experience in forex, stocks, commodities and options markets and a trader with positive trading experience.
    2. Technical analysis, risk management, optimization.
    3 products 3 signals
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 26 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created.

Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real time on chart the lines, Buy breakeven line and Sell breakeven line, and it provides also a comment on chart with breakeven price, total lot size and amount of opened trades for Buy and Sell orders. Simple to use and I hope will be useful for traders.


Indicator parameters

  • BuyLine color - the color of breakeven line for Buy trades.
  • SellLine color - the color of breakeven line for Sell trades.
  • BuyLine style - the style of breakeven line for Buy trades.
  • SellLine style - the style of breakeven line for Sell trades.
  • BuyLine width - the width of breakeven line for Buy trades.
  • SellLine width - the width of breakeven line for Sell trades.
  • Backgroud BuyLine - show the breakeven Buy line in background.
  • Backgroud SellLine - show the breakeven Sell line in background.
  • Info Comment - turn On/Off Info Comment.
  • Info Panel - turn On/Off Info Panel.
  • Info Panel text size - adjust Info Panel text size.
  • Info Panel text color - adjust Info Panel text color.
  • Info Panel corner - select Info Panel corner of chart.
  • Including Swap - turn On/Off including Swap in calculation of breakeven price.
  • Including Commission - turn On/Off including Commission in calculation of breakeven price.
  • Floating P/L - turn On/Off the info line which provides Floating P/L.


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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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