Evening Star pattern mg

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Evening Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.





- Indicator "Evening Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.

- Indicator detects bearish Evening Star patterns on chart: Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.

- Also its brother - bullish "Morning Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below).

- Indicator "Evening Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.