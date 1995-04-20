Evening Star pattern mg
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Evening Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Evening Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects bearish Evening Star patterns on chart: Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Also its brother - bullish "Morning Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below).
- Indicator "Evening Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.