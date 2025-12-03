Bulk Order

Bulk Order is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5.
It allows placing multiple market and pending orders, adjusting TP/SL levels, and managing open positions from a compact on-chart interface. The EA does not perform automated trading and acts only when the user presses a button.

Functions
The panel supports simultaneous placement of up to fifty market orders. Users can set lot size, Take Profit and Stop Loss values, and send Buy or Sell orders with one action. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) can be created at custom price levels. The type is selected automatically based on the chosen price relative to the current market price.

The tool provides options to close positions opened by the EA, including closing all positions or closing selected groups such as Buy, Sell, profitable or losing trades. TP and SL levels can be applied to all open positions or removed if needed.

Pending orders can be deleted as a group or filtered by order direction. TP and SL may also be applied or removed for all pending orders.

Position Display
 A scrollable viewer is included to display open positions. It shows ticket number, type, lot size, entry price, current price, and profit/loss with standard color coding. Navigation buttons allow viewing larger sets of positions.

Incremental TP/SL
 The EA supports incremental TP and SL values for bulk order placement. Each order can receive a progressively higher TP or SL value based on user-defined increments. This feature is optional and can be configured in the settings.

Indicators
RSI, ATR, basic trend classification, and support/resistance levels are displayed for reference. These indicators do not generate trading signals and are not used for automated decision-making. They do not repaint.

Compatibility
The EA works on MetaTrader 5 build 3802 and later, supports both Hedging and Netting modes, and can be used on any symbol and timeframe. All input parameters are in English and are saved automatically when switching charts or reopening the terminal.

Installation
Place the compiled file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 5, refresh the Navigator, and attach the EA to a chart. Enable AutoTrading for operation.

Notes
The EA manages only the positions it opens or that the user assigns manually. Order execution depends on broker conditions including spread, slippage, and margin requirements. Any errors during order placement are displayed in the Experts log.

Risk Information
 The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, or any automated strategy. All decisions are made manually by the user. Trading involves risk, and users should consider their experience level and financial situation.

Support
Technical support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system. When requesting assistance, include the MT5 build number, a short description of the issue, and screenshots if applicable.

