Risk Manager Panel PRO

📌 Risk Manager Panel PRO — Smart Trading Assistant for MT5

Risk Manager Panel PRO is an advanced trade-execution panel designed for professional traders who need speed, accuracy, and full control over their risk.
This tool replaces manual calculations and transforms your chart into a powerful trading workstation.

It is built especially for traders who value lot precision, risk management, smart pending orders, and instant execution — all in one clean and intuitive interface.

🔥 Key Features

1. Smart Risk-Based Lot Calculation

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected Risk %

  • Supports SL/TP in Pips, Price, or USD

  • Real-time Gain/Loss estimation before placing any order

2. Supports All Order Types

  • Market Buy / Market Sell

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit

  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Instant switching between order modes

3. Multi-Input Stop Loss & Take Profit

Enter your SL/TP in three ways:

  • Pips

  • Exact Price level

  • Dollar amount ($ Profit / $ Loss)

The panel intelligently converts your inputs automatically.

4. SL/TP Auto-Placement for Buy & Sell

Automatically calculates:

  • Correct SL Price

  • Correct TP Price

  • Dynamic behavior depending on Buy or Sell direction

No more wrong levels or reverse calculations.

5. Management Tools

Full control with one-click functions:

  • Close All, closes all positions of the symbol

  • Breakeven, moves SL → Entry

  • Reverse Trade, closes the current position and opens the opposite direction instantly

6. Ultra-Clean UI With Two Themes

  • Dark Theme for night trading

  • Light Theme for white background charts

All elements are optimized for readability and minimal chart obstruction.

7. Smart Auto Price Mode

Price field can be:

  • Auto (updates every tick with live Bid)

  • Manual (enter your custom price for pending orders)

Perfect for limit/stop order planning.

📊 Who Is This Panel For?

  • Day Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Prop Firm Traders

  • Risk-focused traders

  • Manual traders who need speed & precision

If you trade with strict risk rules, this panel will save you time, effort, and costly mistakes.

💡 Why This Panel Is Different

Unlike ordinary trade panels, Risk Manager Panel PRO supports:
✔ 3 methods for SL/TP input
✔ Accurate USD-based SL and TP
✔ Pending order price entry
✔ Automatic conversion to pips
✔ Real-time lot recalculation

Every feature is designed to eliminate human error.

📦 Inputs

  • Theme (Dark / Light)

  • Risk %

  • SL/TP mode (Pips / Price)

  • Order Type selection

  • Auto/Manual price

  • Trade direction (Buy/Sell)

📚 How to Use

  1. Choose Buy or Sell direction

  2. Enter SL / TP (in Pips, Price, or USD)

  3. Set Risk %

  4. Select Order Type (Market / Limit / Stop)

  5. Press BUY or SELL

Your lot size and SL/TP levels will be automatically generated.

⚠️ Important

This tool does not trade automatically or use signals.
It is designed purely to assist manual traders with fast and accurate order placement.

📩 Support

If you need installation help or want a custom version, feel free to contact me:
haytham840@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +967 775 130 005

⭐ Final Note

Risk Manager Panel PRO is designed for traders who want complete control with zero confusion.
Every click saves time. Every calculation is precise.
It is a powerful upgrade for anyone who trades manually on MT5.


