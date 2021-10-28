Best Renko Chart Generator

5

This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market

you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size:

1. Fixed Box Size

2. Current ATR Size

3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time.

also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts.

you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you even can run strategy tester to run your EAs based on generated chart.


Reviews 2
NobbyG
97
NobbyG 2023.06.26 12:19 
 

In MT5 land this is an impressive Renko Generator. 'Best' might not be far off. Especially useful for MT5 Futures and setting brick sizes to fixed ticks. No need for special indicators as a new custom sheet is generated. Would like to see Median Renko and Ultimate Renko bar offsets added too.

