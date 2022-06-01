GRat Crypto

4.5

Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5!

GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading, including ANY available EA, ANY cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7.

Features

1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken, KuCoin, MEXC and OKX.
2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit.
3. Convenient panel for manual trading.
4. The ability to automatically copy orders (placed manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) to the selected crypto exchange by the specified symbol and/or magic number.
5. The ability to automatically copy orders to the selected crypto exchange from a file to which they were added by other EAs, e.g. GRat IndiTrade, GRat_OrderExport (MT5), GRat_OrderExport (MT4) .
6. Automatic display in MT5 of a chart of any available cryptocurrency at a specified frequency with the ability to select a timeframe and place any available indicators on it. Displaying current prices (Bid, Ask, Last), Tick Chart, Depth Of Market and Time & Sales. Displaying orders and positions (including closed) on the chart. Displaying positions liquidations on the chart.
7. Displaying total and available balance, open orders and positions and transaction history.
8. Strategy testing on the downloaded history.


Reviews 3
sergego18
82
sergego18 2022.06.17 12:52 
 

Great indicator. Charts from FTX and KuCoin work great and are stable. Can be easily combined with existing MQL5 indicators. If you have your custom MQL5 indicator and do not want to open native terminals - it is worth to buy this tool. Orders placing also works good especially Market orders. However orders placing functionality needs improvement.

Yang Yang
137
Yang Yang 2024.02.25 14:51 
 

I purchased the software but it cannot be used. Can you provide the setting file?BINANCE/OKXT

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Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
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GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
GRat OrderExport
Ivan Titov
Utilities
The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT5 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported    by: GRat_BinanceImpor t  or  GRat_BybitImport or  GRat_Crypto   tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange; using the GRat Order Exchange library (in particular, by the GRat_OrderImport EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal; using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to MT4 termina
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GRat OrderExport 4
Ivan Titov
Utilities
The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported  by: GRat_BinanceImport   or  GRat_BybitImport   or  GRat_Crypto tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange. using the  GRat Order Exchange  library (in particular, the  GRat_OrderImport  EA) in order to copy trades to MT5 terminal; GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to another MT4 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT4 terminal . To
GRat OrderImport 4
Ivan Titov
Utilities
The GRat_OrderImport EA imports into MT4 on the symbol of its chart all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators; GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5; GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4; using the GRat Order Exchange library. To start importing trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of this symbol and set the parameters: Magic
GRat Clusters
Ivan Titov
Indicators
GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
GRat IndiTrade
Ivan Titov
Utilities
Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere! GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of  ANY indicators available on the chart  without limits (both standard and custom), ANY  candlestick patterns ,  as well as  ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code . You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. J
GRat BinanceImport
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
GRat Binance
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit. 3
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Yang Yang
137
Yang Yang 2024.02.25 14:51 
 

I purchased the software but it cannot be used. Can you provide the setting file?BINANCE/OKXT

Ivan Titov
16320
Reply from developer Ivan Titov 2024.03.23 13:38
You tried to close positions in Hedge mode on Binance futures. Please update, this is only available in version 1.15.
Chike Kene Assuzu
418
Chike Kene Assuzu 2022.10.12 11:43 
 

i rented 5 days ago and i have not been able to login to use the utility. i also sent you a message and i am still waiting to hear back

Ivan Titov
16320
Reply from developer Ivan Titov 2022.10.12 15:36
Thank you for trusting my product. Replied to your message. Could you give more details about your login attempt:
1) EA settings (set file),
2) Experts log file?
sergego18
82
sergego18 2022.06.17 12:52 
 

Great indicator. Charts from FTX and KuCoin work great and are stable. Can be easily combined with existing MQL5 indicators. If you have your custom MQL5 indicator and do not want to open native terminals - it is worth to buy this tool. Orders placing also works good especially Market orders. However orders placing functionality needs improvement.

Ivan Titov
16320
Reply from developer Ivan Titov 2022.06.19 15:06
Thanks for your feedback! Please provide more details on the need to improve order placement.
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