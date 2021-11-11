StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5

4.33

What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool?

Smart Trading Tool was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS. It provides traders functionalities, such as:

  • A Drawing Tool
  • One-Click Trading Panel
  • Automated Lot Sizes Calculation based on your risk appetite & Money Management (Watch this video, how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!)
  • Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc)
  • Shows Trading Information on chart
  • Market News & Market Hour
  • Trading Affirmations - Program your mind to become a better trader!
  • Auto Trade & Alerts on YOUR Order Blocks

All in one place! A very exciting addition to make a trader’s job a whole lot easier. Just a single click and everything you need is right there at your fingertips. What could be more simple?!

So, what can this Smart Trading Tool do for you?


The Drawing Tool Feature Will Make Your Analysis Easy!

As a Trader, you often need to draw on your chart as part of analysis, such as trendlines, mark highs & lows of the market, Break of Structure, etc.  With our Smart Trading Tool, you won’t have to type all those ever again. Click! Easy Analysis!


The Trading Panel Makes Your Trading Easy!


Entering a trade has never been easier than with our Smart Trading Tool. With a click of a button on your chart, you can place a Market Order or Pending Order.  Just adjust your stop loss or pending order level before entering the market. To activate your order click SEND ORDER button. Click! Simple! 


Automated Lot Sizes Calculation

You already know how very important it is to have the right lot sizes for every single trade based on your risk appetite.  Now you can have the right lot sizes for every single trade without having to calculate manually and the hard way. Simply adjust your risk in the settings and Smart Trading Tool will calculate your lot size automatically every time you enter a trade using the trading panel! And now include 'CLOSE PARTIAL' with just a click on a button for your winning trades!

Choose Different Kinds of PRICE Levels

For those who trade based on Pivot Points, Daily High Low, Weekly Open, Round Numbers, etc. You can now have those your charts. You decide what kind of price levels you want to see on chart. You can have different kind of Pivot Points automatically on your chart from Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, and Fibonacci. 

Trading Information On Your Chart


Wouldn’t it be great to have all the information you need right there on your screen? From balance, swaps, spread, drawdown, etc. You decide what kind of information you want to see on your chart by adjusting the settings. Forget about clicking your terminal window. Now, all the information you need will be on your screen!


Market News & Market Hours

The market can be very volatile during high impact news. To make sure you always aware when these news cycles happen, you can display market news on your chart. If you want to show NEWS on your chart, make sure "ALLOW WEB REQUEST" checked in OPTIONS. Add this URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media

Auto Trade & Alerts on YOUR Order Blocks

Mark out your order block(s). The moment the price hit your order block(s) the tool will send you alerts to notify you and you can also set "Auto-Trade" ON, which means the tool will open order when price hit your order block.


Reviews 8
Filter:
saroq
287
saroq 2024.05.24 03:43 
 

Pretty good tool for manual traders. Make sure that you watch the video. It will help you a lot in understanding how to use it. Only 6 activation for a $150 tool! That sucks and the seller could increase the number of activation if they chose to.

Carlos Gomes
25
Carlos Gomes 2023.01.11 13:55 
 

Hi thanks for this amazing tool but I have a problem when I buy/sell it don't show the pips the pips stay all the time at 0.0 can you please fix that?

Mohamed Elsayed
4339
Reply from developer Mohamed Elsayed 2023.01.12 06:46
Thank you so much for your feedback. I will make sure our programmer checks this immediately and fix the bugs.
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
667
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh 2022.05.13 10:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

james638
52
james638 2022.05.05 16:48 
 

Starseedfx community is AWESOME. I learnt alot from their youtube channel. Unfortunately the EA is not compatible with the template I've been using for years and sadly is not usable for me. I have contacted Starseed support, they have been very supporting, they tried their best but the issue didn't get resolved. May I ask for a refund from MQL5 please. Special thanks to Anne from Starssed to try to help me along the way :)

Macario Jr
38
Macario Jr 2022.04.12 15:55 
 

Very useful and amazing trading tool..

sikamura01
19
sikamura01 2022.02.01 13:57 
 

I bought but when I execute the buy and sell order, it can't be done. Can you make a video on how to install it?

Mohamed Elsayed
4339
Reply from developer Mohamed Elsayed 2022.02.01 15:42
Hi, please contact me via email or telegram. I have sent you via DM. Don't forget to prepare AnyDesk, so I can help you to find what is the problem and fix it. It usually some little things one missed that makes the EA doesn't work properly. Let's get this fixed. Looking forward to your reply.
codefix
30
codefix 2021.12.20 13:08 
 

The best seller! Best trading tool!

derknade
51
derknade 2021.11.26 22:20 
 

Best trading tool ever! Really!

