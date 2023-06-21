Gold Digger AI
- Experts
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 13 April 2024
- Activations: 10
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA.
New EA Promotion Price: $199 → $249
- one order at a time
- fixed stop loss
- adaptive
- night trading
- Optimize slippage
- news filter
- Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero
- Can be used with other EAs
- Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years
- Period: M15
- Varieties: XAUUSD,XAUEUR,XAUCHF,XAUJPY,Gold
- Minimum deposit: $50
- Account: ECN account hedging with low spread and zero stops.
- Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Darwinex platforms with low spreads
- VPS is recommended
- UseAutoMagic = true; Automatically generate MagicNumber
- UseMM = false; false Use LotFix, true use PercentageMM
- LotFix = 0.01
- PercentageMM=10.0; lot =PercentageMM*Equity/100000
- StopLoss= 500; //Point with 2 decimal places, adaptive platform
- TakeProfit= 400;//Point with 2 decimal places, adaptive platform
- UseDST= true; Whether the platform uses daylight saving time, most of them are true
- UseNewsFilter=true; whether to use news filter, unavailable during testing
- UserName="eevcc"; Mql5.com UserName
- UniqueID="da365f85-592b-4c4a-b95d-042b8893f0f6";//Unique ID
The first week Gold Digger is running on a real account and I made money. Even with the new pair XAUJPY I made money. A great EA, I am very happy with it. All I can say is "thank you" and 5 stars for Gold Digger.