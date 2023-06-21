Gold Digger AI

5

This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA.

New EA Promotion Price: $199   $249

Characteristic
  • one order at a time
  • fixed stop loss
  • adaptive
  • night trading
  • Optimize slippage
  • news filter
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero
  • Can be used with other EAs
  • Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years

Use
  • Period: M15
  • Varieties: XAUUSD,XAUEUR,XAUCHF,XAUJPY,Gold
  • Minimum deposit: $50
  • Account: ECN account hedging with low spread and zero stops.
  • Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Darwinex platforms with low spreads
  • VPS is recommended
Parameter
  • UseAutoMagic = true; Automatically generate MagicNumber
  • UseMM = false; false Use LotFix, true use PercentageMM
  • LotFix = 0.01
  • PercentageMM=10.0; lot =PercentageMM*Equity/100000
  • StopLoss= 500; //Point with 2 decimal places, adaptive platform
  • TakeProfit= 400;//Point with 2 decimal places, adaptive platform
  • UseDST= true; Whether the platform uses daylight saving time, most of them are true
  • UseNewsFilter=true; whether to use news filter, unavailable during testing
  • UserName="eevcc"; Mql5.com UserName
  • UniqueID="da365f85-592b-4c4a-b95d-042b8893f0f6";//Unique ID
Detailed instructions for use (picture)



Reviews 5
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.08.11 21:54 
 

The first week Gold Digger is running on a real account and I made money. Even with the new pair XAUJPY I made money. A great EA, I am very happy with it. All I can say is "thank you" and 5 stars for Gold Digger.

- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.07.20 22:23 
 

I liked this EA a lot. Developer is also very helpful. Keep on improving. :)

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Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.08.11 21:54 
 

The first week Gold Digger is running on a real account and I made money. Even with the new pair XAUJPY I made money. A great EA, I am very happy with it. All I can say is "thank you" and 5 stars for Gold Digger.

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.08.12 06:12
Thank you very much.
EA will continue to develop and optimize.
1036086
517
1036086 2023.08.06 13:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.08.06 14:09
1. Not only ordinary backtesting is possible.
2. You can also backtest the news filter signal on this basis.
3.I have already invited you to join the group, don't worry about using it.
Methee Taengngam
1244
Methee Taengngam 2023.07.26 07:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.08.06 14:01
Thank you very much.
- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.07.20 22:23 
 

I liked this EA a lot. Developer is also very helpful. Keep on improving. :)

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.07.22 18:52
Thank you very much, will continue to improve.
Adul Tanthuvanit
1129
Adul Tanthuvanit 2023.07.20 16:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.07.22 18:53
Thank you very much, will continue to increase profits.
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