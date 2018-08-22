SDX Chart

4.5

The SDX Chart is a free additional indicator which can be used in combination with SDX Dashboard.

Features

  • Ability to review the history of each symbol and time frame.
  • Ability to change symbols and time frames with one click.
  • Works perfectly in combination with SDX Dashboard and helps you to understand the system better.

Settings

  • MA Period - number of periods for the calculation of the moving average and the standard deviation.
  • Number of Bars - how far back to draw the indicator.
  • Buttons Size Multiplier - increase or decrease the size of the buttons.
  • Font Size Multiplier - increase or decrease the size of the font.
  • Horizontal Distance - horizontal position of the buttons.
  • Vertical Distance - vertical position of the buttons.
  • Chart Auto Set - enable or disable the automatic chart configuration.
  • Inputs for the 10 symbols and their short names.
  • Select the 5 time frames.

Note! You can test SDX Dashboard by downloading the free limited version from here.

If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.

Reviews 3
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 14:35 
 

BEST YET

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.25 08:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment on rating.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Intraday Currency Strength Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
Graphical representation of the intraday currency strength. The calculation is based on 28 pairs. The values are tracked from the starting time of the daily candle up to the current time. This indicator originally was created as complimentary tool for FX28 Trader dashboard. Now you can use it for free.  The indicator has multiple settings for customization and you can also link it directly to the FX28 Trader chart control system.  Note! This indicator does not work in the Strategy Tester. To t
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DFG Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
The DFG Chart Indicator displays the historical DFG levels used in the DFG dashboard. These levels are generated dynamically using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios. The Fibonacci Bands automatically adjust to reflect changes in the price range and trend direction. The indicator also features buttons for selecting chart symbol and timeframe, along with a wide range of customization options. Key Features Dynamic DFG Levels Automatically calculated using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios. H
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Custom Pivots
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Indicators
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Utilities
The Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard ( DFG-360 ) is a multi functional trading app designed for work primarily in the Forex market. The app combines several modules and tools into one complete trading system. The unique interface of the app is optimized for active day trading, scalping, news trading, short term trend following as well as counter trend and grid trading. Main features Advanced Multi Time Frame and Multi Market analysis. Quick and efficient position management. Semi-Automated trad
Custom Market Watch
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
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Utilities
The Custom Market Watch ( CMW ) is a professional grade trading application which allows you to operate effortlessly with large number of symbols and multiple open positions simultaneously from one chart. The Custom Market Watch shows the most essential daily technical information for each symbol in combination with very simple and easy to use trading interface where you can monitor the net exposure for each symbol and you can open and close positions with one click. The app is automatically syn
Interactive RSI Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (7)
Indicators
This indicator shows the current RSI values for multiple symbols and multiple timeframes and allows you to switch between timeframes and symbols with one click directly from the matrix. With this indicator, you can analyze large number of symbols across multiple timeframes and detect the strongest trends in just a few seconds. Features Shows RSI values for multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Colored cells with progressive color intensity depending on the RSI values. Ability to chang
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilities
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Projected Volatility Distribution
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
This indicator is using the Central Limit Theorem in combination with historical volatility and Fibonacci ratios in order to create unique type of chart tool called Projected Volatility Distribution. This tool allows you to perform highly accurate intraday technical analysis where in a split second you can detect overbought and oversold conditions as well as strong trends. In addition you have at your disposal multi-functional panel which shows signals in real time and gives you the ability to o
SDX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Utilities
SDX is our latest and most advanced dashboard for manual trading. The app is based on our proven grid platform and offers unique trading opportunities for both experienced and new traders. This unique combination of innovative tools is designed to simplify the trading process and to give you real advantage. The system is ideal for short term trend following, counter-trend trading and scalping on the Forex market. Main Features Ability to work simultaneously with 10 pairs from one screen. Abilit
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
Pivot Points Pro
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
This indicator is based on the classic Pivot Points concept combined with additional optimizations and advanced features.  The levels of support and resistance are calculated by taking into account the average historical volatility.  The added multi-symbol scanner allows you to detect the best conditions and trade setups.  You can see in real time the current situation for all of your favorite symbols and you can switch the chart to any symbol with one click. The build in alert system allows you
Currency Strength 28 Pro
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive panel where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the highest and the lowest price for the selected period. With this panel you can switch between currency pairs with
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the FX28 Trader Dashboard – Your Ultimate Trade Manager Unlock the full potential of your trading experience with the FX28 Trader Dashboard, a comprehensive and intuitive trade manager designed to elevate your Forex trading to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting on your financial journey, this powerful tool is engineered to streamline your trading activities and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: User-Friendly Interface: The FX28 Trader Da
Interactive RSI Matrix MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows the current RSI values for multiple symbols and multiple timeframes and allows you to switch between timeframes and symbols with one click directly from the matrix. With this indicator, you can analyze large number of symbols across multiple timeframes and detect the strongest trends in just a few seconds. Features Shows RSI values for multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Colored cells with progressive color intensity depending on the RSI values. Ability to chang
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Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the FX28 Trader Dashboard – Your Ultimate Trade Manager Unlock the full potential of your trading experience with the FX28 Trader Dashboard, a comprehensive and intuitive trade manager designed to elevate your Forex trading to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting on your financial journey, this powerful tool is engineered to streamline your trading activities and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: User-Friendly Interface: The FX28 Trader Da
Score EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the MT5 version of our fully automated adaptive trading system - Score EA . This new version offers significantly enhanced capabilities and features, elevating your trading experience to new heights. Key updates include: Support for up to 28 symbols, enabling broader market exposure and diversification. An extended user interface, now with comprehensive positions list and manual control buttons for greater flexibility. New trading algorithms and improved machine learning models, desi
Smart Detector EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Experts
Smart Detector EA – Intelligent Trading Made Simple Smart Detector EA is an advanced trading system that transforms complex technology into a simple, user-friendly solution. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA minimizes manual setup with just a few basic external settings while relying on powerful, real-time optimization and adaptive machine learning to handle the rest. Key Features: Fully Automated: High level of automation with minimal or no user input required. Adaptive Intelligence:
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5. Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strate
HL Signals
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Indicators
HL Signals is a multi-symbol indicator designed to detect breakout opportunities in real time. It alerts you instantly when price reaches new daily, weekly, or monthly highs and lows, helping you stay ahead of key market movements. Built for efficiency and clarity, HL Signals combines precise detection with an intuitive, interactive panel allowing you to monitor and switch between symbols effortlessly. Key Benefits Spot breakout opportunities the moment they happen. Monitor multiple symbols wi
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Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:00 
 

A handy tool very useful

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 14:35 
 

BEST YET

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.25 08:31 
 

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