Currency Strength 28 Pro

4.5

This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive panel where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the highest and the lowest price for the selected period. With this panel you can switch between currency pairs with one click.

Features

  • Unique Currency Strength Meter which creates separate chart for each currency.
  • Interactive panel which shows information for all 28 pairs and allows you to switch between pairs with one click.
  • Additional buttons which allows you select currency pair by selecting separately the 2 currencies.
  • Graphical visualization on the chart in form of transparent "Candle" showing the Open, High, Low and Close for the selected period.
  • Many options and settings for customization of the indicator.

Settings

  • Main Settings
  • Number of Bars - sets the start time and the period. If the value is zero the indicator shows information only for the current day.
  • Prefix - if your broker is using special prefix in the names of the symbols you have to type it here.
  • Suffix - if your broker is using special suffix in the names of the symbols you have to type it here.
  • Currency Colors.
  • Line Width 1 - line width for the currencies which are not selected.
  • Line Width 2 - line width for the selected currencies.
  • Zero Level Width.
  • Zero Level Color.
  • Period Start Color.
  • Font Size.
  • Chart Auto Set - automatic chart configuration. Disable this setting if you want to change chart settings based on your preferences.
  • Candle Settings
  • Show Candle - true/false.
  • Candle Colors.
  • Panel Settings
  • Show Panel - true/false.
  • Panel Size Multiplier - determines the size of the panel.
  • Font Size Multiplier - determines the size of the font.
  • Panel X distance - horizontal distance.
  • Panel Y distance - vertical distance.
  • Panel Color Settings.

Note! This indicator does not work in the strategy tester!  For testing you can rent the indicator for 1 month.

If you have questions regarding this app or any of my other products, or if you need help - contact me via private message.






Reviews 3
david880
304
david880 2019.05.09 06:01 
 

Good indicator. Easy to use. It is excellent by using two windows to show strength of both currency itself and currency pairs particular with color and width. It save me a lot of time to choose potential uptrend or downtrend currency pair from all 28 currency pair. Thank you for this great indicator!

Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2021.10.11 06:13 
 

It is not working on the latest MT4 version 4 build 1344. Can you kindly look into this please? Thank you

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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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HL Signals is a multi-symbol indicator designed to detect breakout opportunities in real time. It alerts you instantly when price reaches new daily, weekly, or monthly highs and lows, helping you stay ahead of key market movements. Built for efficiency and clarity, HL Signals combines precise detection with an intuitive, interactive panel allowing you to monitor and switch between symbols effortlessly. Key Benefits Spot breakout opportunities the moment they happen. Monitor multiple symbols wi
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Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2021.10.11 06:13 
 

It is not working on the latest MT4 version 4 build 1344. Can you kindly look into this please? Thank you

Raymond64
30
Raymond64 2021.04.13 05:09 
 

Not good. There is no manual and no one to contact to ask for one. I sent the author a message but no response. I don't know what I have at the moment, it's unusable.

david880
304
david880 2019.05.09 06:01 
 

Good indicator. Easy to use. It is excellent by using two windows to show strength of both currency itself and currency pairs particular with color and width. It save me a lot of time to choose potential uptrend or downtrend currency pair from all 28 currency pair. Thank you for this great indicator!

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