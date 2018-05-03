SDX Dashboard

SDX is our latest and most advanced dashboard for manual trading. The app is based on our proven grid platform and offers unique trading opportunities for both experienced and new traders. This unique combination of innovative tools is designed to simplify the trading process and to give you real advantage. The system is ideal for short term trend following, counter-trend trading and scalping on the Forex market.





Main Features

Ability to work simultaneously with 10 pairs from one screen.

Ability to perform advanced technical analysis by using dynamic multi-time frame grids, moving averages and standard deviations.

Simple and efficient interface for one click trading which allows you to open, manage, and close trades with ease.

Automatic trade presets for perfect risk control.

Complete account information in real time including information for the current open positions.

Ability for manual trading and backtesting inside the strategy tester.





Settings

Global Settings

Test Mode - prepare the system for work in the tester.

- prepare the system for work in the tester.

Use ATR Points - replace the standard FX pips with ATR points (1 ATR point = Daily ATR(20)/100).

- replace the standard FX pips with ATR points (1 ATR point = Daily ATR(20)/100).

Template - color scheme.

- color scheme.

Light





Medium





Dark



Font Size Multiplier - font size adjustment.

- font size adjustment.

System Refresh Rate - refresh rate in milliseconds.

- refresh rate in milliseconds. Grid Settings

Select 5 symbols for the first row.



Show Row 2 - enable/disable the second row.

- enable/disable the second row.

Select 5 symbols for the second row.



Select time frame for each of the 5 columns.



MA Period - number of bars for the calculation of the moving average and the standard deviation for each time frame.

- number of bars for the calculation of the moving average and the standard deviation for each time frame.

Grid Price Range - visible range in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

- visible range in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

Show Daily Open High Low - true/false.

- true/false.

Show Bar - true/false.

- true/false.

Bar Time Frame - select time frame.

- select time frame. Trade Settings

Magic Number - magic number.

- magic number.

Number of Trades - number of trades per click.

- number of trades per click.

Lot - trade size.

- trade size.

Stop Loss - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

- value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

Take Profit - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

- value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

Cash Stop Loss - maximum position loss.

- maximum position loss.

Cash Take Profit - maximum position profit.

- maximum position profit.

Trailing Stop - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

- value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

Trailing Stop Type - manual step, manual standard or automatic standard.

- manual step, manual standard or automatic standard.

Manual Step - moves the stop by fixed step every time you click the "SL" button.

- moves the stop by fixed step every time you click the "SL" button.



Manual Standard - standard trailing stop with manual activation.

- standard trailing stop with manual activation.



Automatic Standard - standard automatic trailing stop.

- standard automatic trailing stop.

High Spread Warning - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

Note! Due to technical limitations the demo works only with one symbol in the strategy tester.

If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.