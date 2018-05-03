SDX Dashboard

SDX is our latest and most advanced dashboard for manual trading. The app is based on our proven grid platform and offers unique trading opportunities for both experienced and new traders. This unique combination of innovative tools is designed to simplify the trading process and to give you real advantage. The system is ideal for short term trend following, counter-trend trading and scalping on the Forex market.


Main Features

  • Ability to work simultaneously with 10 pairs from one screen.
  • Ability to perform advanced technical analysis by using dynamic multi-time frame grids, moving averages and standard deviations.
  • Simple and efficient interface for one click trading which allows you to open, manage, and close trades with ease.
  • Automatic trade presets for perfect risk control.
  • Complete account information in real time including information for the current open positions.
  • Ability for manual trading and backtesting inside the strategy tester.


Settings

  • Global Settings
    • Test Mode - prepare the system for work in the tester.
    • Use ATR Points - replace the standard FX pips with ATR points (1 ATR point = Daily ATR(20)/100).
    • Template - color scheme.
      • Light
      • Medium
      • Dark
    • Font Size Multiplier - font size adjustment.
    • System Refresh Rate - refresh rate in milliseconds.
  • Grid Settings
    • Select 5 symbols for the first row.
    • Show Row 2 - enable/disable the second row.
    • Select 5 symbols for the second row.
    • Select time frame for each of the 5 columns.
    • MA Period - number of bars for the calculation of the moving average and the standard deviation for each time frame.
    • Grid Price Range - visible range in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.
    • Show Daily Open High Low - true/false.
    • Show Bar - true/false.
    • Bar Time Frame - select time frame.
  • Trade Settings
    • Magic Number - magic number.
    • Number of Trades - number of trades per click.
    • Lot - trade size.
    • Stop Loss - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.
    • Take Profit - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.
    • Cash Stop Loss - maximum position loss.
    • Cash Take Profit - maximum position profit.
    • Trailing Stop - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.
    • Trailing Stop Type - manual step, manual standard or automatic standard.
      • Manual Step - moves the stop by fixed step every time you click the "SL" button.
      • Manual Standard - standard trailing stop with manual activation.
      • Automatic Standard - standard automatic trailing stop.
    • High Spread Warning - value in pips or ATR points depending on what you select in the global settings.

Note! Due to technical limitations the demo works only with one symbol in the strategy tester.

If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.

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This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
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Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
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Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
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Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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