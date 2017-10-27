Interactive RSI Matrix

5

This indicator shows the current RSI values for multiple symbols and multiple timeframes and allows you to switch between timeframes and symbols with one click directly from the matrix.

With this indicator, you can analyze large number of symbols across multiple timeframes and detect the strongest trends in just a few seconds.


Features

  • Shows RSI values for multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.
  • Colored cells with progressive color intensity depending on the RSI values.
  • Ability to change the symbol and the timeframe on the chart with one click directly from the matrix.
  • Ability to adjust the size of the interface and the font.
  • Ability to set the number of symbols and timeframes.
  • Ability to set neutral zone. (For example - red color below 30, gray color from 30 to 70, green color above 70)
  • The indicator is automatically synchronized with the Market Watch window in MetaTrader 4 where you can set custom lists with symbols.


Settings

  • RSI Period - number of periods (the standard is 14).
  • Number of Symbols - how many symbols to display.
  • Number of Time Frames - how many timeframes to display.
  • Neutral Zone High - maximum RSI value.
  • Neutral Zone Low - minimum RSI value.
  • Time Frame 1 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 2 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 3 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 4 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 5 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 6 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 7 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 8 - select timeframe.
  • Time Frame 9 - select timeframe.
  • X Distance - horizontal distance from the upper left corner.
  • Y Distance - vertical distance from the upper left corner.
  • UI Size Multiplier - increase or decrease the size of the interface.
  • Font Size Multiplier - increase or decrease the size of the font.

Note! The demo is not fully functional because the tester works only with one symbol at a time. So there is no way to switch between symbols or timeframes.

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via PM.

Reviews 10
jiansheng zhang
45
jiansheng zhang 2023.03.10 12:33 
 

作者，您 好，非常棒的指标，有个建议，能不能添加增减货币对的功能 。就是自己定义货币对，现在好多没有用的货币对占用空间。

是自己操作还不熟练，自己想办法已经解决了。

Signals998
159
Signals998 2021.03.24 23:25 
 

Thank you very good and nice indicator.

asaens15
2125
asaens15 2020.09.17 00:08 
 

Useful but be aware that if you have too many currency pairs open or periods that the terminal will probably have more CPU usage and function slower.

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jiansheng zhang
45
jiansheng zhang 2023.03.10 12:33 
 

作者，您 好，非常棒的指标，有个建议，能不能添加增减货币对的功能 。就是自己定义货币对，现在好多没有用的货币对占用空间。

是自己操作还不熟练，自己想办法已经解决了。

Signals998
159
Signals998 2021.03.24 23:25 
 

Thank you very good and nice indicator.

asaens15
2125
asaens15 2020.09.17 00:08 
 

Useful but be aware that if you have too many currency pairs open or periods that the terminal will probably have more CPU usage and function slower.

Oscarzz
104
Oscarzz 2020.06.20 09:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Serge Charbit
224
Serge Charbit 2020.03.26 13:54 
 

AVEC UNE ALERTE EN PLUS ?????

cancryptokeeper
457
cancryptokeeper 2019.10.15 14:51 
 

This is an excellent indicator. So helpful to have all the RSI information at a glance and be able to display a chart with just one click of the mouse. A user definable alert would make it perfect. True or False whenever a currency pair is overbought or over sold on any time frame send an alert, preferably a Push alert for when I am away from my computer and only able to trade from my mobile.

Hakan Akgul
1228
Hakan Akgul 2019.08.07 17:34 
 

good dashboard thanks...

vincent de paul kouakou kouassi
324
vincent de paul kouakou kouassi 2018.03.27 01:14 
 

bon indicateur

Ali Akbar Chowdhury
891
Ali Akbar Chowdhury 2018.02.15 01:26 
 

:::very essential for every traders, SUPER LIKE:::

Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2017.12.23 01:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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