Score EA
- Experts
- Tsvetan Tsvetanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Introducing the MT5 version of our fully automated adaptive trading system - Score EA. This new version offers significantly enhanced capabilities and features, elevating your trading experience to new heights.
Key updates include:
- Support for up to 28 symbols, enabling broader market exposure and diversification.
- An extended user interface, now with comprehensive positions list and manual control buttons for greater flexibility.
- New trading algorithms and improved machine learning models, designed to enhance trading decisions and performance.
Unlike many other systems that rely on external AI resources or common language models like ChatGPT, our system Score EA is powered by custom-built, proprietary machine learning algorithms. These models are specifically designed for trading and detecting statistically significant patterns in Time Series data, providing a unique advantage in the market.
Key Features:
- Advanced Trading Logic: Derived from proprietary machine learning and statistical models.
- Highly Configurable: External settings allow you to adjust the strategies to suit various market conditions and personal preferences.
- Multi-Symbol Trading: Trade up to 28 pairs simultaneously from a single interface.
- Customizable User Interface: View positions and net P/L, control EA status for each symbol separately, and access account info with ease.
- Comprehensive Risk Control: Includes a full suite of options to manage your risk exposure effectively.
System Requirements and Recommendations:
- Account Type: Non-FIFO, hedging-enabled.
- Minimum Capital: $1000 per pair.
- VPS: A reliable VPS is recommended for optimal performance.
While the system supports all major pairs and their crosses, some exotic pairs may present higher risk profiles and exhibit more unpredictable behaviour. If you're operating with smaller capital, it is advisable to focus on stable pairs like EUR/USD for more consistent results. Additionally, some settings can be adjusted to more conservative levels to reduce the risk and better accommodate your trading preferences.
The settings provide many ways to change the strategy and to put various limits. You can try it for yourself in the strategy tester. With the change of a few parameters the strategy can turn into high frequency scalping system where positions can last from minutes to hours. Change the settings in the opposite direction to more conservative levels and you have lower frequency swing trading where positions can stay open for many days and weeks. In addition to this, you can also try different combinations of symbols. Experiment with the settings in the Strategy Tester to find out the best variation for your needs. Make sure that you properly test your settings in the Strategy Tester and on demo account before you decide to trade with real money.
Technical support is available. If you have questions about the system, or if you need help with the setup, send a message. I will answer as soon as possible. Usually within 24 hours.
This is a hidden gem. Follow the instructions I.e 1000 dollar per currency and do back testing with different parameters on all currencies and pick the ones that have good profit factor with low drawdown. Also author is helpful in deciding what are the parameters to use. Look for the annual return stable and study profit And compound the profit annually.