System Requirements and Recommendations:

While the system supports all major pairs and their crosses, some exotic pairs may present higher risk profiles and exhibit more unpredictable behaviour. If you're operating with smaller capital, it is advisable to focus on stable pairs like EUR/USD for more consistent results. Additionally, some settings can be adjusted to more conservative levels to reduce the risk and better accommodate your trading preferences.

The settings provide many ways to change the strategy and to put various limits. You can try it for yourself in the strategy tester. With the change of a few parameters the strategy can turn into high frequency scalping system where positions can last from minutes to hours. Change the settings in the opposite direction to more conservative levels and you have lower frequency swing trading where positions can stay open for many days and weeks. In addition to this, you can also try different combinations of symbols. Experiment with the settings in the Strategy Tester to find out the best variation for your needs. Make sure that you properly test your settings in the Strategy Tester and on demo account before you decide to trade with real money.

Technical support is available. If you have questions about the system, or if you need help with the setup, send a message. I will answer as soon as possible. Usually within 24 hours.