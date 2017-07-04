Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard

4

The Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard (DFG-360) is a multi functional trading app designed for work primarily in the Forex market. The app combines several modules and tools into one complete trading system. The unique interface of the app is optimized for active day trading, scalping, news trading, short term trend following as well as counter trend and grid trading.


Main features

  • Advanced Multi Time Frame and Multi Market analysis.
  • Quick and efficient position management.
  • Semi-Automated trading.
  • Automatic risk controls and presets.
  • Additional tools.
  • Simulator for manual trading in the tester.


Inputs and settings

  • Global settings
    • System Update Frequency - refresh rate of the system (in milliseconds).
    • Test Mode - sets the system for manual trading in the tester.
    • Calculation Unit - the unit (the point) for all measurements in the system. (SL/TP, grid range, add step, spread, daily range, daily change).
      • FX Pips - standard pips.
      • ATR Point - 1 ATR point = D1 ATR(20)/100.
    • Select the 10 symbols
    • Template - color scheme.
      • Dark
      • Light
  • Trade settings
    • Magic Number
    • Number of Trades - number of trades per click.
    • Lot - trade size.
    • Stop Loss - SL in points.
    • Take Profit - TP in points.
    • Cash Stop Loss - maximum loss for each position.
    • Cash Take Profit - maximum profit for each position.
    • Trailing Stop - TSL in points.
    • Trailing Stop Type
      • Manual Step - manual TSL with fixed step in points.
      • Manual Standard - standard TSL with manual activation.
      • Automatic Standard - standard TSL.
    • High Spread Warning - spread in points.
  • Auto Trade Settings
    • Show Auto Panel - show/hide the buttons for auto trading.
    • Add Step - the default step for auto grid trading and pyramiding.
    • Use the Previous order as TP - automatic TP at the previous order open price.
    • Use the First SL as SL - one SL for all trades in each position.
  • Grid Settings
    • Grid Price Range - visible price range for the dynamic grid (in points).
    • Select the 5 time frames
    • MA Method - EMA, SMA.
    • Show MA Arrows
    • Arrow Type
    • Show Fibo Levels
    • Dual Color Fibo Levels
  • UI Dimensions
    • Space - space between the cells.
    • Window Auto Fit - automatically sets the dimensions of the interface based on the size of the chart window.
    • Set Custom Sizes
    • Font Size Adjustments
  • Tools and Indicators
    • RSI Period - number of periods for the RSI dashboard.
    • RSI Mode Dash - show the RSI directly on the grid or in separate window.
    • Show ATR Pivot Points

This is only short overview of the main features. For more details you can check the manual.

Note! On the demo you can only test the trading interface with one symbol! To do this, you have to open Expert Properties and set Test_Mode to true.

If you have questions or if you need help - contact me!

Reviews 4
Sepp1985
4436
Sepp1985 2020.09.22 14:30 
 

Really great product! Once you get some practice and combine it with proper analysis this tool can give you killer entries. I use it mostly for counter trend/reversal trading. I would like to see some additional alert features.

Kad Mech
1362
Kad Mech 2018.11.26 12:33 
 

I bought this product out of curiosity, just to try something else, and I found what I missed without knowing it, this is extraordinary efficiency for those who are looking for manual trading, semi auto and who have an open mind . Innovative.Everything is functional is well thought out, well coded, no charge CPU, as we often find poorly coded progs. it takes just a learning moment to get used to it. Well worth the price.

magicpixels
78
magicpixels 2018.03.13 21:31 
 

After testing it for 24h on live account, this is WOW!! I'm going to post the real trades results end of the month. This is so easy if you understand basics of Fib, Gann and price momentum theory, combine your indicators with this and you are "in the game". Just push the button when everything is green or red, 100% accurate. I got 12 out of 12 trades correct, best I have ever seen in 30 years of trading, got this indicator just for the fun to try it, very impressed . P.S.- I have no association with the developer, try it and make up your own mind

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Sepp1985
4436
Sepp1985 2020.09.22 14:30 
 

Really great product! Once you get some practice and combine it with proper analysis this tool can give you killer entries. I use it mostly for counter trend/reversal trading. I would like to see some additional alert features.

Kad Mech
1362
Kad Mech 2018.11.26 12:33 
 

I bought this product out of curiosity, just to try something else, and I found what I missed without knowing it, this is extraordinary efficiency for those who are looking for manual trading, semi auto and who have an open mind . Innovative.Everything is functional is well thought out, well coded, no charge CPU, as we often find poorly coded progs. it takes just a learning moment to get used to it. Well worth the price.

114237_mt4_4896
20
114237_mt4_4896 2018.06.12 10:22 
 

SCAM! SCAM! SCAM!!! THAT IS A SCAM PRODUCT, NOT WORKING AT ALL! DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY! THE MANUAL IS LYING ABOUT THE FUTURES AND PRODUCT'S ABILITIES. THAT PRODUCT FAILED IN OPENING ANY TRADES even after initial opened trades for all ten pairs. THAT PRODUCT HAS MADE ZERO TRADES! That is not usable, not working as stated in manual, being an automated robot. It gives just a picture! WHO NEEDS THE PICTURE! I DON'T!!!

magicpixels
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magicpixels 2018.03.13 21:31 
 

After testing it for 24h on live account, this is WOW!! I'm going to post the real trades results end of the month. This is so easy if you understand basics of Fib, Gann and price momentum theory, combine your indicators with this and you are "in the game". Just push the button when everything is green or red, 100% accurate. I got 12 out of 12 trades correct, best I have ever seen in 30 years of trading, got this indicator just for the fun to try it, very impressed . P.S.- I have no association with the developer, try it and make up your own mind

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