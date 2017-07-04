The Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard (DFG-360) is a multi functional trading app designed for work primarily in the Forex market. The app combines several modules and tools into one complete trading system. The unique interface of the app is optimized for active day trading, scalping, news trading, short term trend following as well as counter trend and grid trading.





Main features

Advanced Multi Time Frame and Multi Market analysis.

Quick and efficient position management.

Semi-Automated trading.

Automatic risk controls and presets.

Additional tools.

Simulator for manual trading in the tester.





Inputs and settings

Global settings

System Update Frequency - refresh rate of the system (in milliseconds).

- refresh rate of the system (in milliseconds).

Test Mode - sets the system for manual trading in the tester.

- sets the system for manual trading in the tester.

Calculation Unit - the unit (the point) for all measurements in the system. (SL/TP, grid range, add step, spread, daily range, daily change).

- the unit (the point) for all measurements in the system. (SL/TP, grid range, add step, spread, daily range, daily change).

FX Pips - standard pips.

- standard pips.



ATR Point - 1 ATR point = D1 ATR(20)/100.

- 1 ATR point = D1 ATR(20)/100.

Select the 10 symbols



Template - color scheme.

- color scheme.

Dark





Light

Trade settings

Magic Number



Number of Trades - number of trades per click.

- number of trades per click.

Lot - trade size.

- trade size.

Stop Loss - SL in points.

- SL in points.

Take Profit - TP in points.

- TP in points.

Cash Stop Loss - maximum loss for each position.

- maximum loss for each position.

Cash Take Profit - maximum profit for each position.

- maximum profit for each position.

Trailing Stop - TSL in points.

- TSL in points.

Trailing Stop Type



Manual Step - manual TSL with fixed step in points.

- manual TSL with fixed step in points.



Manual Standard - standard TSL with manual activation.

- standard TSL with manual activation.



Automatic Standard - standard TSL.

- standard TSL.

High Spread Warning - spread in points.

- spread in points. Auto Trade Settings

Show Auto Panel - show/hide the buttons for auto trading.

- show/hide the buttons for auto trading.

Add Step - the default step for auto grid trading and pyramiding.

- the default step for auto grid trading and pyramiding.

Use the Previous order as TP - automatic TP at the previous order open price.

- automatic TP at the previous order open price.

Use the First SL as SL - one SL for all trades in each position.

- one SL for all trades in each position. Grid Settings

Grid Price Range - visible price range for the dynamic grid (in points).

- visible price range for the dynamic grid (in points).

Select the 5 time frames



MA Method - EMA, SMA.

- EMA, SMA.

Show MA Arrows



Arrow Type



Show Fibo Levels



Dual Color Fibo Levels

UI Dimensions

Space - space between the cells.

- space between the cells.

Window Auto Fit - automatically sets the dimensions of the interface based on the size of the chart window.

- automatically sets the dimensions of the interface based on the size of the chart window.

Set Custom Sizes



Font Size Adjustments

Tools and Indicators

RSI Period - number of periods for the RSI dashboard.

- number of periods for the RSI dashboard.

RSI Mode Dash - show the RSI directly on the grid or in separate window.

- show the RSI directly on the grid or in separate window.

Show ATR Pivot Points

This is only short overview of the main features. For more details you can check the manual.



Note! On the demo you can only test the trading interface with one symbol! To do this, you have to open Expert Properties and set Test_Mode to true.

If you have questions or if you need help - contact me!