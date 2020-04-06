NEXA Gold Pullback System
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
H1 Trend + M15 Pullback Based Swing Algorithm for GOLD
Official User Manual (English Version)
📌 1. Overview
NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 is a professional multi-timeframe swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD).
The EA identifies the main trend on the H1 timeframe using volatility-normalized EMA structures and executes trades only when a high-quality pullback pattern appears on the M15 chart.
Built on the structural flow of
Trend → Pullback → Breakout,
this EA eliminates noise trades and focuses on entering only the highest-probability market conditions.
📌 2. Strategy Structure
✔ ① H1 Trend Filter (EMA34/89 + RSI + ATR)
The EA classifies trend conditions into Weak / Normal / Strong based on:
-
EMA34 vs. EMA89 direction
-
EMA distance normalized by ATR
-
RSI for trend confirmation
Weak trend zones are completely ignored to reduce unnecessary trades and false signals.
✔ ② M15 Pullback Detection (Real GOLD Behavior)
The EA recognizes three types of pullback patterns:
Pattern A – RSI Pullback
-
Previous RSI enters the 45–55 neutral zone
-
Current RSI breaks out in the direction of the main trend
Pattern B – EMA20 Complete Pullback
-
Price fully moves beyond EMA20
-
Then recovers back into trend direction
→ Very common pattern in GOLD
Pattern C – Fibonacci 38.2–61.8 (Optional)
-
Price touches key retracement levels and rebounds
(Default OFF for stability)
✔ ③ PullbackScore (0–100 Points)
To avoid overtrading, the EA uses a scoring system:
|Component
|Score
|H1 Trend Strength
|0–40
|M15 Pullback Pattern
|0–40
|Trigger Structure
|0–20
Only when PullbackScore ≥ 55, the EA allows an entry.
✔ ④ Entry Trigger (M15 Breakout Logic)
A position is opened when either of the following occurs:
-
Candle Breakout: Previous high/low broken with trend-aligned candle
-
EMA20 Breakout: Price crosses EMA20 in trend direction
This dual-confirmation entry significantly reduces false signals.
📌 3. Stop Loss / Take Profit / Risk Structure
✔ Stop Loss (SL)
Optimized for GOLD volatility.
Prevents excessive premature stopouts.
✔ Take Profit (TP)
TP = SL × RRR (1.8)
A reward-to-risk structure that favors long-term expectancy.
✔ Additional Risk Protection
-
Maximum daily loss limit
-
Maximum account drawdown limit
-
Spread filter
-
1 position at a time
-
Break-even auto adjustment
-
Parabolic SAR trailing stop
Designed for stable long-term live trading, not aggressive behavior.
📌 4. Time Filter (High-Performance Trading Sessions)
The EA trades only during the most statistically profitable GOLD sessions:
-
Session 1: 17:00–19:00 (London Late Session)
-
Session 2: 21:00–23:00 (New York Early Session)
Other hours often produce unpredictable volatility—automatically filtered out.
📌 5. Backtest Results (2022.01 ~ 2025.12)
Initial deposit: $1,000
|Metric
|Result
|Total Net Profit
|+2,797.66 USD
|Profit Factor
|1.34
|Expected Payoff
|+5.51 USD
|Total Trades
|508
|Max Consecutive Profit
|936 USD
|Recovery Factor
|4.07
|Sharpe Ratio
|1.38
|Max Drawdown
|-46.8%
Performance pattern:
Stable early phase → consolidation → explosive growth during strong H1 trends.
📌 6. Installation
-
Open MT5
-
Go to File → Open Data Folder
-
Copy EA file into MQL5/Experts
-
Restart MT5
-
Open a GOLD (H1) chart
-
Drag the EA and enable Algo Trading
📌 7. Recommended Settings
|Category
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|GOLD / XAUUSD
|Timeframes
|H1 (trend), M15 (entry)
|Minimum Capital
|500–1000 USD
|Leverage
|1:100 – 1:500
|Brokers
|ICMarkets, Pepperstone, XM Ultra-Low
📌 8. Important Notes
-
High-impact news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC) may activate volatility filters
-
Spreads vary by broker—tight spread recommended
-
No Martingale, Grid, Hedging
-
EA is optimized for long-term consistency, not short-term gambling
-
Backtest accuracy depends on broker data and GMT settings
NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 is a highly structured, trend-aligned, and risk-controlled swing trading EA engineered for GOLD.
Key strengths:
-
Multi-TF structure (H1 trend + M15 pullback)
-
Intelligent PullbackScore logic
-
Strict risk management
-
Stable and safe for long-term accounts
-
Simple configuration, no complex tuning required
This EA provides a reliable and professional automated trading tool for GOLD traders seeking consistency, structure, and long-term performance.