H1 Trend + M15 Pullback Based Swing Algorithm for GOLD

Official User Manual (English Version)

📌 1. Overview

NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 is a professional multi-timeframe swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD).

The EA identifies the main trend on the H1 timeframe using volatility-normalized EMA structures and executes trades only when a high-quality pullback pattern appears on the M15 chart.

Built on the structural flow of

Trend → Pullback → Breakout,

this EA eliminates noise trades and focuses on entering only the highest-probability market conditions.

📌 2. Strategy Structure

✔ ① H1 Trend Filter (EMA34/89 + RSI + ATR)

The EA classifies trend conditions into Weak / Normal / Strong based on:

EMA34 vs. EMA89 direction

EMA distance normalized by ATR

RSI for trend confirmation

Weak trend zones are completely ignored to reduce unnecessary trades and false signals.

✔ ② M15 Pullback Detection (Real GOLD Behavior)

The EA recognizes three types of pullback patterns:

Pattern A – RSI Pullback

Previous RSI enters the 45–55 neutral zone

Current RSI breaks out in the direction of the main trend

Pattern B – EMA20 Complete Pullback

Price fully moves beyond EMA20

Then recovers back into trend direction

→ Very common pattern in GOLD

Pattern C – Fibonacci 38.2–61.8 (Optional)

Price touches key retracement levels and rebounds

(Default OFF for stability)

✔ ③ PullbackScore (0–100 Points)

To avoid overtrading, the EA uses a scoring system:

Component Score H1 Trend Strength 0–40 M15 Pullback Pattern 0–40 Trigger Structure 0–20

Only when PullbackScore ≥ 55, the EA allows an entry.

✔ ④ Entry Trigger (M15 Breakout Logic)

A position is opened when either of the following occurs:

Candle Breakout: Previous high/low broken with trend-aligned candle

EMA20 Breakout: Price crosses EMA20 in trend direction

This dual-confirmation entry significantly reduces false signals.

📌 3. Stop Loss / Take Profit / Risk Structure

✔ Stop Loss (SL)

SL = M15 ATR × 3.4

Optimized for GOLD volatility.

Prevents excessive premature stopouts.

✔ Take Profit (TP)

TP = SL × RRR ( 1.8 )

A reward-to-risk structure that favors long-term expectancy.

✔ Additional Risk Protection

Maximum daily loss limit

Maximum account drawdown limit

Spread filter

1 position at a time

Break-even auto adjustment

Parabolic SAR trailing stop

Designed for stable long-term live trading, not aggressive behavior.

📌 4. Time Filter (High-Performance Trading Sessions)

The EA trades only during the most statistically profitable GOLD sessions:

Session 1: 17:00–19:00 (London Late Session)

Session 2: 21:00–23:00 (New York Early Session)

Other hours often produce unpredictable volatility—automatically filtered out.

📌 5. Backtest Results (2022.01 ~ 2025.12)

Initial deposit: $1,000

Metric Result Total Net Profit +2,797.66 USD Profit Factor 1.34 Expected Payoff +5.51 USD Total Trades 508 Max Consecutive Profit 936 USD Recovery Factor 4.07 Sharpe Ratio 1.38 Max Drawdown -46.8%

Performance pattern:

Stable early phase → consolidation → explosive growth during strong H1 trends.

📌 6. Installation

Open MT5 Go to File → Open Data Folder Copy EA file into MQL5/Experts Restart MT5 Open a GOLD (H1) chart Drag the EA and enable Algo Trading

📌 7. Recommended Settings

Category Recommendation Symbol GOLD / XAUUSD Timeframes H1 (trend), M15 (entry) Minimum Capital 500–1000 USD Leverage 1:100 – 1:500 Brokers ICMarkets, Pepperstone, XM Ultra-Low

📌 8. Important Notes

High-impact news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC) may activate volatility filters

Spreads vary by broker—tight spread recommended

No Martingale, Grid, Hedging

EA is optimized for long-term consistency , not short-term gambling

Backtest accuracy depends on broker data and GMT settings

📌 9. Summary

NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 is a highly structured, trend-aligned, and risk-controlled swing trading EA engineered for GOLD.

Key strengths:

Multi-TF structure (H1 trend + M15 pullback)

Intelligent PullbackScore logic

Strict risk management

Stable and safe for long-term accounts

Simple configuration, no complex tuning required

This EA provides a reliable and professional automated trading tool for GOLD traders seeking consistency, structure, and long-term performance.