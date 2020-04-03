Multi-EMA Pre-Stack Strategy for Early GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Capture

📌 Product Overview

NEXA Multi MA Swing Master

NEXA Multi MA Swing Master is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed to capture

early-stage trends in GOLD (XAUUSD) using a multi-EMA pre-stack structure combined with momentum and volatility filters.

This EA does not trade in all market conditions.

It selectively enters trades only when trend structure, momentum ignition, and volatility conditions align.

📊 Core Strategy Features

1️⃣ EMA Pre-Stack Logic (Key Concept)

Uses EMA 20 / 50 / 100 to evaluate trend formation

Scores the process of alignment, not only full alignment

Focuses on early trend development, not late entries

This structure helps avoid late trend chasing and weak market conditions.

2️⃣ Momentum Ignition Filter

Trades are allowed only when all conditions below are met:

RSI crosses the central trigger level

Momentum exceeds its recent average

ADX shows rising trend strength and ignition confirmation

➡ Filters out ranging markets, weak momentum, and false breakouts.

3️⃣ ATR-Based Breakout Confirmation

Breakouts are validated using ATR-based tolerance

Prevents false entries caused by volatility spikes or candle wicks

Optimized for GOLD’s volatile price behavior

4️⃣ Risk & Position Management

ATR-based Stop Loss (automatic)

Risk-Reward based Take Profit

Automatic Break-Even adjustment

ATR-based Trailing Stop

Daily loss limit

Maximum drawdown protection

Maximum simultaneous positions limit

⏱ Trading Characteristics

Trade frequency: Low to Medium

Main trading sessions: European & US sessions

Minimal trading during Asian session and low-volatility periods

Trades distributed across weekdays and months (no strong time bias)

📈 Backtest Summary (Strategy Characteristics)

Stable upward equity curve

Controlled drawdowns with fast recovery

No dependency on specific days or months

Profits mainly generated during strong trend phases

Ranging market exposure kept intentionally low

⚠ Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance.

⚙ Recommended Trading Setup

Parameter Recommendation Symbol GOLD (XAUUSD) Chart Timeframe M15 Account Type ECN / Low spread Trading Hours 07:00 – 22:00 (broker time) Minimum History 200 bars or more

👤 Suitable For Traders Who

Focus on GOLD trading

Prefer swing trading over scalping

Value trade quality over trade frequency

Prefer trend-based strategies with defined risk control

Want reduced exposure during ranging markets

❗ Important Notes

This is not a high-frequency scalping EA

Trading activity may be low during sideways markets

VPS usage is recommended

Demo testing before live trading is strongly advised

📝 Summary

NEXA Multi MA Swing Master is not designed to trade constantly.

It is built to enter only when the market shows clear early trend potential,

with controlled risk and systematic trade management.