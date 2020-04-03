NEXA Multi MA Swing Master
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 2.21
- Activations: 5
Multi-EMA Pre-Stack Strategy for Early GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Capture
📌 Product Overview
NEXA Multi MA Swing Master is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed to capture
early-stage trends in GOLD (XAUUSD) using a multi-EMA pre-stack structure combined with momentum and volatility filters.
This EA does not trade in all market conditions.
It selectively enters trades only when trend structure, momentum ignition, and volatility conditions align.
📊 Core Strategy Features
1️⃣ EMA Pre-Stack Logic (Key Concept)
-
Uses EMA 20 / 50 / 100 to evaluate trend formation
-
Scores the process of alignment, not only full alignment
-
Focuses on early trend development, not late entries
This structure helps avoid late trend chasing and weak market conditions.
2️⃣ Momentum Ignition Filter
Trades are allowed only when all conditions below are met:
-
RSI crosses the central trigger level
-
Momentum exceeds its recent average
-
ADX shows rising trend strength and ignition confirmation
➡ Filters out ranging markets, weak momentum, and false breakouts.
3️⃣ ATR-Based Breakout Confirmation
-
Breakouts are validated using ATR-based tolerance
-
Prevents false entries caused by volatility spikes or candle wicks
-
Optimized for GOLD’s volatile price behavior
4️⃣ Risk & Position Management
-
ATR-based Stop Loss (automatic)
-
Risk-Reward based Take Profit
-
Automatic Break-Even adjustment
-
ATR-based Trailing Stop
-
Daily loss limit
-
Maximum drawdown protection
-
Maximum simultaneous positions limit
⏱ Trading Characteristics
-
Trade frequency: Low to Medium
-
Main trading sessions: European & US sessions
-
Minimal trading during Asian session and low-volatility periods
-
Trades distributed across weekdays and months (no strong time bias)
📈 Backtest Summary (Strategy Characteristics)
-
Stable upward equity curve
-
Controlled drawdowns with fast recovery
-
No dependency on specific days or months
-
Profits mainly generated during strong trend phases
-
Ranging market exposure kept intentionally low
⚠ Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance.
⚙ Recommended Trading Setup
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|GOLD (XAUUSD)
|Chart Timeframe
|M15
|Account Type
|ECN / Low spread
|Trading Hours
|07:00 – 22:00 (broker time)
|Minimum History
|200 bars or more
👤 Suitable For Traders Who
-
Focus on GOLD trading
-
Prefer swing trading over scalping
-
Value trade quality over trade frequency
-
Prefer trend-based strategies with defined risk control
-
Want reduced exposure during ranging markets
❗ Important Notes
-
This is not a high-frequency scalping EA
-
Trading activity may be low during sideways markets
-
VPS usage is recommended
-
Demo testing before live trading is strongly advised
📝 Summary
NEXA Multi MA Swing Master is not designed to trade constantly.
It is built to enter only when the market shows clear early trend potential,
with controlled risk and systematic trade management.