NEXA Logistic Regression

NEXA Logistic Regression EA

(Expert Advisor)

1. Product Overview

NEXA Logistic Regression EA is an automated trading program designed to operate on the M15 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor combines an EMA200 direction filter with a price-based Logistic Regression calculation to determine trading direction.
All calculations are performed strictly on closed bars, ensuring stable behavior without repainting or real-time recalculation effects.

This product is intended for users who prefer rule-based, systematic trading logic.

2. Trading Logic Summary

The EA operates according to the following process:

  1. The EMA200 is used to identify the current directional context.

  2. Trading is enabled only when a confirmed upward or downward breakout relative to EMA200 occurs.

  3. Recent price data is processed through a Logistic Regression formula.

  4. Trade signals are considered only when the calculated direction aligns with the EMA200 breakout direction.

  5. Position management is applied on a per-symbol basis, with optional single-position restriction.

This structure limits trade execution to clearly defined directional conditions.

3. Timeframe and Symbol

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Default trading symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Designed primarily for single-symbol operation

4. Risk and Position Management Features

The EA includes the following management options:

  • Fixed lot size or balance-based dynamic lot calculation

  • Daily loss limit (automatic trade suspension after the specified number of losing trades)

  • One-position-only option per symbol

  • Multi-stage partial profit close functionality

  • Spread filter and time filter settings

All parameters can be adjusted directly through the input settings.

5. Chart Visualization

Optional chart elements include:

  • Current signal status display (Buy / Sell / Hold)

  • Buy and sell arrows at signal points

  • Information panel showing selected parameters

Chart visualization is independent of trading logic and can be disabled without affecting execution.

6. How to Use

  1. Open a chart in the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Set the chart to the recommended timeframe (M15).

  3. Attach NEXA Logistic Regression EA to the chart.

  4. Adjust input parameters according to your trading environment.

  5. Enable automated trading.

7. Important Notes

  • The product is provided only as a compiled EX5 file.

  • No DLL calls, external libraries, or WebRequest functions are used.

  • The EA does not connect to external servers or third-party systems.

  • No personal user data is collected or transmitted.

  • This product does not guarantee or imply profitability.

  • Trading results depend on market conditions and user-defined settings.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before any live use.

8. Support

Product support is provided exclusively through the MQL5.com comments and internal messaging system.
Support via external messengers, email, or third-party platforms is not offered.


More from author
NEXA Gold Pullback System
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 H1 Trend + M15 Pullback Based GOLD Swing Trading EA Official User Manual (Final Version) 1. Overview NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes the medium-to-long-term trend on the H1 timeframe and executes trades on the M15 timeframe by identifying pullback structures that frequently appear in the GOLD market. Instead of relying on a single indicator signal, this system is built on a str
NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA
Park Seongcheon
Experts
English Version — Premium EA Product Description NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA Automated GOLD Trading System based on M15 + M5 with 1:3 Risk/Reward (Macro Filter + Wave Management Included) 1. EA Overview The NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA is a professional trend-based expert advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) automated trading. The system determines overall trend direction using M15 , and executes highly precise entries using M5 , while applying a global market sentiment fil
NEXA Trend Swing
Park Seongcheon
Experts
Live Forward Performance (Myfxbook – Demo Verified) Myfxbook: / portfolio / nexagoldai / 11833106 This system is currently running in verified forward testing. Real account will be connected after capital scaling. ---------------------------------------- NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing — Product Description (English Version) Overview NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and pullback swing entries . The EA analyzes trend direction on the H1 timefra
NEXA Trend Swing Pro
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 User Manual – English Version (Final Edition) EMA Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume Filter + Multi-Score System Swing Trading EA 1. EA Overview NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 is a trend-following swing trading algorithm designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) , utilizing an H1 trend filter combined with an M30 entry trigger . This strategy is not a simple EMA crossover algorithm. It integrates five advanced filters : Trend strength (EMA distance) RSI structure Momentum direction Volume e
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor Official User Manual (English) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend . Core Concept Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains (Fat-Tail Capture) 2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)
Momentum Trend Catch
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA Official User Manual (English Version) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR) momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading. Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle , eff
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Swing Zone Trader Official User Manual (English) 1. Overview NEXA Swing Zone Trader is a low-frequency, high-precision swing trading Expert Advisor designed to trade only when clear trend, momentum, and market structure align. Instead of trading frequently, this EA focuses on quality over quantity , aiming to capture major swing movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market with controlled risk and high stability. 2. Core Strategy Logic Trend Zone Detection EMA (Period 150) on H1 timeframe Pri
NEXA Dynamic Swing
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Dynamic Swing English User Manual 1. Overview NEXA Dynamic Swing is an advanced swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) . It combines an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) with RSI, Stochastic, and OBV confirmation to trade only high-quality market conditions, avoiding noise and low-probability setups. This EA focuses on: Quality over quantity Controlled drawdown Long-term account stability 2. Recommended Trading Environment Symbol : GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Timeframe
NEXA Multi MA Swing Master
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Multi MA Swing Master Multi-EMA Pre-Stack Strategy for Early GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Capture Product Overview NEXA Multi MA Swing Master is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed to capture early-stage trends in GOLD (XAUUSD) using a multi-EMA pre-stack structure combined with momentum and volatility filters. This EA does not trade in all market conditions. It selectively enters trades only when trend structure, momentum ignition, and volatility conditions align . Core Strategy Features
Nexa BB Revert
Park Seongcheon
Experts
Nexa BB Revert Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Nexa BB Revert is an Expert Advisor designed around a Bollinger Bands–based mean reversion concept . It analyzes potential short-term price retracements after periods of excessive price expansion. The system is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe and evaluates trade conditions using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, CCI, and ATR indicators. The Expert Advisor works with a single symbol and a single position per magic nu
