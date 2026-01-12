NEXA Logistic Regression EA

(Expert Advisor)

1. Product Overview

NEXA Logistic Regression EA is an automated trading program designed to operate on the M15 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor combines an EMA200 direction filter with a price-based Logistic Regression calculation to determine trading direction.

All calculations are performed strictly on closed bars, ensuring stable behavior without repainting or real-time recalculation effects.

This product is intended for users who prefer rule-based, systematic trading logic.

2. Trading Logic Summary

The EA operates according to the following process:

The EMA200 is used to identify the current directional context. Trading is enabled only when a confirmed upward or downward breakout relative to EMA200 occurs. Recent price data is processed through a Logistic Regression formula. Trade signals are considered only when the calculated direction aligns with the EMA200 breakout direction. Position management is applied on a per-symbol basis, with optional single-position restriction.

This structure limits trade execution to clearly defined directional conditions.

3. Timeframe and Symbol

Recommended timeframe: M15

Default trading symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Designed primarily for single-symbol operation

4. Risk and Position Management Features

The EA includes the following management options:

Fixed lot size or balance-based dynamic lot calculation

Daily loss limit (automatic trade suspension after the specified number of losing trades)

One-position-only option per symbol

Multi-stage partial profit close functionality

Spread filter and time filter settings

All parameters can be adjusted directly through the input settings.

5. Chart Visualization

Optional chart elements include:

Current signal status display (Buy / Sell / Hold)

Buy and sell arrows at signal points

Information panel showing selected parameters

Chart visualization is independent of trading logic and can be disabled without affecting execution.

6. How to Use

Open a chart in the MetaTrader 5 platform. Set the chart to the recommended timeframe (M15). Attach NEXA Logistic Regression EA to the chart. Adjust input parameters according to your trading environment. Enable automated trading.

7. Important Notes

The product is provided only as a compiled EX5 file .

No DLL calls, external libraries, or WebRequest functions are used.

The EA does not connect to external servers or third-party systems.

No personal user data is collected or transmitted.

This product does not guarantee or imply profitability .

Trading results depend on market conditions and user-defined settings.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before any live use.

8. Support

Product support is provided exclusively through the MQL5.com comments and internal messaging system.

Support via external messengers, email, or third-party platforms is not offered.