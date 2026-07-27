DecayEdge GOLD

DecayEdge Gold

DecayEdge Gold is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD, based on a Decay-Weighted Reversal Frequency model.

Unlike typical EAs that rely on fixed indicator crossovers, DecayEdge Gold continuously records the price levels at which reversals have actually occurred in the past, and applies a Half-Life based time weighting to them.

Older reversal records automatically lose influence, while price levels the market has reacted to more recently carry greater weight. This allows the model to keep itself up to date even as market structure changes.

On top of this, a confluence condition with Fibonacci retracement zones is required. (One overlap at the time of Fibonacci generation)

In other words, entries are only considered at points where a statistically validated reversal frequency line and a Fibonacci level coincide.

Positions are opened only when two independent pieces of evidence agree, rather than on a single signal.

Trading activity is deliberately selective. In sessions where conditions are not met, not a single trade may be executed.

This does not mean there are no opportunities — it means the model is waiting exactly as designed. On XAUUSD M30, it shows an average trade frequency of approximately 25–35 trades per month.

Risk management is integrated directly into the execution logic. Every position is opened with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit, and the stop distance is automatically adjusted during periods of expanded volatility.

In addition, position accumulation management and trailing stop logic continuously manage open positions in line with market flow.

Key Features

  • Absolutely no high-risk techniques such as Martingale, Grid, or averaging down
  • Every trade, without exception, is protected by a predefined stop loss
  • ATR-based dynamic SL/TP — real-time volatility reflection instead of fixed pips
  • Time-decay weighting automatically reduces the influence of outdated data
  • Equipped with position accumulation management and trailing stop profit-locking logic
  • Ready to run with default settings — no separate optimization required
  • Fully automated EA, no constant monitoring needed

Recommendations

Item Recommended
Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M30
Minimum Deposit 1,000 USD (based on 0.02 lot)
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Trading Mode Hedging
Account Type Raw / ECN or other low-spread accounts recommended
VPS Recommended (for stable 24-hour operation)

Notice Regarding Spread

DecayEdge Gold is an M30-based medium-term holding strategy, but its structure means entry precision is directly reflected in performance.

Comparative verification of low-spread accounts versus standard accounts using identical parameters confirmed a meaningful difference in Profit Factor.

The use of Raw / ECN type accounts is strongly recommended.

Recommended Operating Period

This EA is structured so that its statistical edge emerges once sufficient reversal frequency data has accumulated.

It is designed on the premise of a minimum of 6 months of continuous operation, and we recommend not evaluating the strategy based on short-term results alone.


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CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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