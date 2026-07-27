DecayEdge Gold

DecayEdge Gold is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD, based on a Decay-Weighted Reversal Frequency model.

Unlike typical EAs that rely on fixed indicator crossovers, DecayEdge Gold continuously records the price levels at which reversals have actually occurred in the past, and applies a Half-Life based time weighting to them.

Older reversal records automatically lose influence, while price levels the market has reacted to more recently carry greater weight. This allows the model to keep itself up to date even as market structure changes.

On top of this, a confluence condition with Fibonacci retracement zones is required. (One overlap at the time of Fibonacci generation)

In other words, entries are only considered at points where a statistically validated reversal frequency line and a Fibonacci level coincide.

Positions are opened only when two independent pieces of evidence agree, rather than on a single signal.

Trading activity is deliberately selective. In sessions where conditions are not met, not a single trade may be executed.

This does not mean there are no opportunities — it means the model is waiting exactly as designed. On XAUUSD M30, it shows an average trade frequency of approximately 25–35 trades per month.

Risk management is integrated directly into the execution logic. Every position is opened with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit, and the stop distance is automatically adjusted during periods of expanded volatility.

In addition, position accumulation management and trailing stop logic continuously manage open positions in line with market flow.

Key Features Absolutely no high-risk techniques such as Martingale, Grid, or averaging down

Every trade, without exception, is protected by a predefined stop loss

ATR-based dynamic SL/TP — real-time volatility reflection instead of fixed pips

Time-decay weighting automatically reduces the influence of outdated data

Equipped with position accumulation management and trailing stop profit-locking logic

Ready to run with default settings — no separate optimization required

Fully automated EA, no constant monitoring needed

Recommendations

Item Recommended Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M30 Minimum Deposit 1,000 USD (based on 0.02 lot) Leverage 1:100 or higher Trading Mode Hedging Account Type Raw / ECN or other low-spread accounts recommended VPS Recommended (for stable 24-hour operation)

Notice Regarding Spread

DecayEdge Gold is an M30-based medium-term holding strategy, but its structure means entry precision is directly reflected in performance.

Comparative verification of low-spread accounts versus standard accounts using identical parameters confirmed a meaningful difference in Profit Factor.

The use of Raw / ECN type accounts is strongly recommended.

Recommended Operating Period

This EA is structured so that its statistical edge emerges once sufficient reversal frequency data has accumulated.