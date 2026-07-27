DecayEdge GOLD
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DecayEdge Gold
DecayEdge Gold is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD, based on a Decay-Weighted Reversal Frequency model.
Unlike typical EAs that rely on fixed indicator crossovers, DecayEdge Gold continuously records the price levels at which reversals have actually occurred in the past, and applies a Half-Life based time weighting to them.
Older reversal records automatically lose influence, while price levels the market has reacted to more recently carry greater weight. This allows the model to keep itself up to date even as market structure changes.
On top of this, a confluence condition with Fibonacci retracement zones is required. (One overlap at the time of Fibonacci generation)
In other words, entries are only considered at points where a statistically validated reversal frequency line and a Fibonacci level coincide.
Positions are opened only when two independent pieces of evidence agree, rather than on a single signal.
Trading activity is deliberately selective. In sessions where conditions are not met, not a single trade may be executed.
This does not mean there are no opportunities — it means the model is waiting exactly as designed. On XAUUSD M30, it shows an average trade frequency of approximately 25–35 trades per month.
Risk management is integrated directly into the execution logic. Every position is opened with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit, and the stop distance is automatically adjusted during periods of expanded volatility.
In addition, position accumulation management and trailing stop logic continuously manage open positions in line with market flow.
Key Features
- Absolutely no high-risk techniques such as Martingale, Grid, or averaging down
- Every trade, without exception, is protected by a predefined stop loss
- ATR-based dynamic SL/TP — real-time volatility reflection instead of fixed pips
- Time-decay weighting automatically reduces the influence of outdated data
- Equipped with position accumulation management and trailing stop profit-locking logic
- Ready to run with default settings — no separate optimization required
- Fully automated EA, no constant monitoring needed
Recommendations
|Item
|Recommended
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M30
|Minimum Deposit
|1,000 USD (based on 0.02 lot)
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
|Trading Mode
|Hedging
|Account Type
|Raw / ECN or other low-spread accounts recommended
|VPS
|Recommended (for stable 24-hour operation)
Notice Regarding Spread
DecayEdge Gold is an M30-based medium-term holding strategy, but its structure means entry precision is directly reflected in performance.
Comparative verification of low-spread accounts versus standard accounts using identical parameters confirmed a meaningful difference in Profit Factor.
The use of Raw / ECN type accounts is strongly recommended.
Recommended Operating Period
This EA is structured so that its statistical edge emerges once sufficient reversal frequency data has accumulated.
It is designed on the premise of a minimum of 6 months of continuous operation, and we recommend not evaluating the strategy based on short-term results alone.