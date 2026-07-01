Goal Pilot

Goal Pilot MT5

Overview

Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective.

The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities, and manages positions according to the configured risk parameters.

Main Features

  • Goal-based trading approach

  • Automatic trade execution

  • Dynamic position sizing

  • Built-in risk management

  • Daily and period risk limits

  • One-position management (MVP version)

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even and position management architecture

  • Trade logging

  • Telegram notifications

  • English and Spanish language support

  • Modular architecture designed for future upgrades

Supported Market

Current Version:

  • EURUSD

Recommended Timeframe:

  • H1

Future versions will support additional Forex pairs, CFDs, and Stocks.

Input Parameters

General

  • Enable Trading

  • Initial Capital

  • Target Income

  • Trading Period (Days)

  • Authorized Symbols

  • Magic Number

  • Telegram Token and Chat ID

Risk Management

  • Risk Per Trade (%)

  • Maximum Daily Risk (%)

  • Maximum Period Risk (%)

Trading Session

  • Session Start Hour

  • Session End Hour

Signal Settings

  • Fast EMA Period

  • Slow EMA Period

  • ATR Period

  • ATR Stop Loss Multiplier

  • ATR Take Profit Multiplier

  • Maximum Spread

Position Management

  • Maximum Open Positions

  • Enable Break Even

  • Enable Trailing Stop

Notifications

  • Enable Telegram Notifications

  • Telegram Bot Token

  • Telegram Chat ID

How It Works

  1. The EA monitors the selected market.

  2. Trading signals are generated using the configured strategy.

  3. Every potential trade is validated by the Safety Engine.

  4. Position size is calculated according to the configured risk.

  5. Orders are executed automatically.

  6. Open positions are managed until exit conditions are met.

  7. The Goal Manager continuously tracks progress toward the target income.

  8. Trade activity and important events are logged and can be sent through Telegram notifications.

Safety Features

  • Position size calculated automatically

  • Daily risk protection

  • Period risk protection

  • Spread validation

  • Trading session validation

  • Margin validation

  • Stop Loss validation

  • One active position at a time

  • Automatic trade rejection when safety conditions are not met

Disclaimer

Income Trading Bot is a decision-support and automated execution tool.

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for configuring the Expert Advisor according to their own trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it in a live trading environment.


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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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