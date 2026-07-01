Goal Pilot
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Overview
Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management.
Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective.
The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities, and manages positions according to the configured risk parameters.
Main Features
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Goal-based trading approach
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Automatic trade execution
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Dynamic position sizing
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Built-in risk management
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Daily and period risk limits
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One-position management (MVP version)
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Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Break-even and position management architecture
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Trade logging
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Telegram notifications
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English and Spanish language support
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Modular architecture designed for future upgrades
Supported Market
Current Version:
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EURUSD
Recommended Timeframe:
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H1
Future versions will support additional Forex pairs, CFDs, and Stocks.
Input Parameters
General
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Enable Trading
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Initial Capital
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Target Income
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Trading Period (Days)
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Authorized Symbols
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Magic Number
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Telegram Token and Chat ID
Risk Management
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Risk Per Trade (%)
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Maximum Daily Risk (%)
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Maximum Period Risk (%)
Trading Session
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Session Start Hour
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Session End Hour
Signal Settings
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Fast EMA Period
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Slow EMA Period
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ATR Period
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ATR Stop Loss Multiplier
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ATR Take Profit Multiplier
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Maximum Spread
Position Management
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Maximum Open Positions
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Enable Break Even
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Enable Trailing Stop
Notifications
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Enable Telegram Notifications
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Telegram Bot Token
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Telegram Chat ID
How It Works
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The EA monitors the selected market.
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Trading signals are generated using the configured strategy.
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Every potential trade is validated by the Safety Engine.
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Position size is calculated according to the configured risk.
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Orders are executed automatically.
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Open positions are managed until exit conditions are met.
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The Goal Manager continuously tracks progress toward the target income.
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Trade activity and important events are logged and can be sent through Telegram notifications.
Safety Features
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Position size calculated automatically
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Daily risk protection
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Period risk protection
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Spread validation
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Trading session validation
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Margin validation
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Stop Loss validation
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One active position at a time
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Automatic trade rejection when safety conditions are not met
Disclaimer
Income Trading Bot is a decision-support and automated execution tool.
Trading financial markets involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Users are responsible for configuring the Expert Advisor according to their own trading objectives and risk tolerance.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it in a live trading environment.