# EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED

## Professional Algorithmic Trading Expert Advisor for MT5





EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED is a professional-grade automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It is built on an enhanced SSL (Simple Stop Loss) methodology combined with multi-timeframe confirmation, advanced signal filtering, and strict risk management controls.





This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prioritize capital protection, consistency, and disciplined execution over aggressive or high-risk strategies.





## KEY ADVANTAGES





### Advanced Trading Logic

- SSL-based EMA channel strategy for accurate trend detection

- Multi-timeframe confirmation to reduce false entries

- Five-layer signal validation system for high-probability trades

- Optimized for trending and ranging market conditions





### Technical Architecture





#### Algorithm Design

- Five-layer independent signal confirmation system

- ATR-based adaptive position sizing

- Market structure awareness via support and resistance logic

- Volume-based liquidity validation





#### Code Quality Standards

- Written using MQL5 best practices

- Clean, modular, and well-documented structure

- Comprehensive error handling and resource management

- Fully optimization-ready for strategy testing





#### Risk Control Structure

- Pre-trade entry validation

- Active in-trade management

- Emergency loss containment mechanisms

- Real-time adaptive adjustments





### Professional Risk Management

- Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk percentage

- Hard stop protection with maximum loss limits

- Trailing stop-loss to secure profits automatically

- Daily drawdown protection with auto trading shutdown

- Margin, spread, and broker condition validation





### Alerts & Monitoring

- Popup, email, mobile push, and sound notifications

- Real-time alerts for trade entry, exit, and modification

- Detailed logging for transparency and analysis





## RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

- **Best Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

- **Recommended Timeframes:** M5, H1, H4

- **Preferred Sessions:** London & New York overlap

- **Minimum Deposit:** $200 (recommended $1,000+)

- **VPS:** Strongly recommended





## PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

Based on Historical Testing:

- Typical win rate: 65%–75%

- Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.5 to 1:3

- Drawdown control below 15% with protections enabled





## WHO THIS EA IS FOR

- Traders seeking a stable, non-martingale, non-grid EA

- Professionals who want controlled automated trading

- Users valuing transparency and risk governance





## WHO THIS EA IS NOT FOR

- Traders expecting guaranteed or unrealistic profits

- Users seeking martingale or grid systems





## TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Written using MQL5 best practices

- No DLLs or hidden logic

- MT5 Strategy Tester compatible

- Robust error handling





## GETTING STARTED

1. Install from MQL5 Market

2. Attach EA to chart

3. Use conservative settings initially

4. Test on demo before live trading





## IMPORTANT RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. By purchasing and using EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED, you accept full responsibility for all trading outcomes. Always trade responsibly and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.