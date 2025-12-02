NEXA Trend Swing

✅ Live Forward Performance (Myfxbook – Demo Verified)

Myfxbook:

/ portfolio / nexagoldai / 11833106

This system is currently running in verified forward testing.

Real account will be connected after capital scaling.

----------------------------------------

📘 NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing — Product Description (English Version)

📌 Overview

NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and pullback swing entries.
The EA analyzes trend direction on the H1 timeframe and executes entries on the M15 timeframe using RSI, Stochastic, and ADX conditions.

This combination allows the system to focus on high-quality trade setups during strong trend phases while avoiding unnecessary trades in sideways markets.

🚀 Key Features

✔ 1) Trend-Based Logic

  • Trend confirmation using EMA Fast and EMA Slow

  • Trades only when the market shows a clear direction

✔ 2) M15 Swing Entry

  • RSI oversold/overbought signals

  • Stochastic momentum confirmation

  • ADX trend-strength filter
    → Helps avoid weak or ranging conditions

✔ 3) ATR-Based SL/TP

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically adjust to market volatility

  • More adaptive than fixed-point models

✔ 4) Position Management

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-Even

  • Partial Close

  • Automatic position exit on trend reversal

✔ 5) Safety Filters

  • Spread filter

  • Time filter

  • One position per symbol

  • Margin protection

📊 Strategy Structure

🔹 Trend Detection (H1)

  • EMA Fast > EMA Slow → Uptrend

  • EMA Fast < EMA Slow → Downtrend

  • Optional close-price filter for stronger confirmation

🔹 Entry Conditions (M15)

BUY (only in uptrend):

  • RSI below buy threshold

  • Stochastic in oversold zone

  • ADX above minimum value

SELL (only in downtrend):

  • RSI above sell threshold

  • Stochastic in overbought zone

  • ADX above minimum value

⚙️ How to Use

1) Basic Setup

  1. Open the chart of the desired trading symbol

  2. Attach the EA

  3. Adjust parameters if necessary

  4. Enable AutoTrading

2) Recommended Settings

Conservative:

  • Small lot size

  • Break-Even ON

  • Higher SL multiplier

Aggressive:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Trailing Stop OFF

  • Larger TP multiplier

📝 Parameter Sections

▪ Trend Analysis

  • EMA Fast / EMA Slow periods

  • Optional close-price filter

▪ Entry Signals

  • RSI levels

  • Stochastic K/D periods

  • ADX minimum value

  • Optional reversal and cross filters

▪ Risk Management

  • ATR × SL/TP multipliers

  • Volatility-adjustment settings

  • Dynamic lot sizing option

▪ Position Management

  • Close position on trend reversal

  • Trailing Stop / Break-Even / Partial Close

▪ Additional Filters

  • Time filter

  • Spread filter

  • Margin check

📌 Important Notes

  • The EA performs best in trending markets

  • Ranging or low-volatility periods may reduce signal frequency

  • Check your broker’s spread, trading hours, and minimum stop-distance requirements

  • VPS is recommended for stable 24/7 operation

📞 Support

If you have questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us.
We aim to provide stable and efficient trend-based automated trading.


