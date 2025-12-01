NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA

🇺🇸 English Version — Premium EA Product Description

NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA

Automated GOLD Trading System based on M15 + M5 with 1:3 Risk/Reward
(Macro Filter + Wave Management Included)

📌 1. EA Overview

The NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA is a professional trend-based expert advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) automated trading.

The system determines overall trend direction using M15, and executes highly precise entries using M5, while applying a global market sentiment filter based on US100, US500, and OIL.

This combination provides strong directional accuracy and reduces noise during volatile market conditions.

📌 2. Key Features

Dual-Timeframe Algorithm (M15 + M5)

  • Trend analysis using EMA 8/20, RSI 14, ADX

  • Precision entry filtering using M5 triggers

  • Significantly reduces false entries

Macro Filter (Risk-ON / Risk-OFF System)

Uses global risk sentiment from:

  • US100 (NASDAQ)

  • US500 (S&P500)

  • OIL (WTI/Brent)

Risk-ON → GOLD SELL only
Risk-OFF → GOLD BUY only

This dramatically reduces drawdowns and removes misleading trend signals.

Wave Management System (3-Stage Model)

Stage 1: Verify wave health
Stage 2: Partial close at 1.5R + move SL to break-even
Stage 3: 0.5R trailing stop → Full close at 3R

Ensures safe operation even during GOLD’s fast reversals and high volatility periods.

Powerful Risk-Control Mechanisms

  • Daily loss limit

  • Spread filter

  • Consecutive-loss halt

  • Max trades per direction per day

Supports long-term stable operation.

📌 3. Backtest Summary (2022–2024)

  • Profit Factor: 1.62 ~ 1.67

  • Maximum Drawdown: 18% ~ 19% (Stable Mode)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 5.0+ (very stable)

  • Trades: 40–60 per year

  • Macro filter accuracy is extremely high

📌 4. Recommended Settings

Stable Mode (Recommended)

  • Lots: 0.05

  • MaxDailyLossPercent: 7

  • MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 2

Aggressive Mode

  • Lots: 0.1

  • MaxDailyLossPercent: 10

  • MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 2

Ultra-Safe Mode

  • Lots: 0.02

  • MaxDailyLossPercent: 5

  • MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 1

📌 5. Input Parameters

  • Trend/Trigger timeframe settings

  • Time filters

  • ATR / EMA / RSI / ADX parameters

  • 1:3 RR SL/TP structure

  • Wave stage management

  • Macro filter ON/OFF

  • Daily DD control

  • Spread limit

All parameters can be adjusted according to user preference.

📌 6. Why This EA Performs Well

  • Based on real market logic, not curve-fitting

  • Only trades when macro direction aligns with technical trend

  • Swing-based SL/TP for natural market behavior

  • Sustainable 1:3 Risk/Reward

  • Stable wave-based trade management

  • Zero over-optimization (theoretical, rule-based system)

📌 7. Requirements

  • Account Type: Standard or ECN

  • Leverage: up to 1:500

  • Symbol: GOLD / XAUUSD

  • Minimum Deposit: 200–500 USD

  • Attach EA to M15 chart

📌 8. Package Includes

  • EA main file

  • 2 preset files (Stable / Aggressive)

  • PDF manual

  • Technical support provided

📌 9. Final Notes

This EA combines both stability and performance, providing a long-term sustainable automated trading solution for GOLD.


