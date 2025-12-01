NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA

🇺🇸

Automated GOLD Trading System based on M15 + M5 with 1:3 Risk/Reward

(Macro Filter + Wave Management Included)

📌 1. EA Overview

The NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA is a professional trend-based expert advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) automated trading.

The system determines overall trend direction using M15, and executes highly precise entries using M5, while applying a global market sentiment filter based on US100, US500, and OIL.

This combination provides strong directional accuracy and reduces noise during volatile market conditions.

📌 2. Key Features

✔ Dual-Timeframe Algorithm (M15 + M5)

Trend analysis using EMA 8/20 , RSI 14 , ADX

Precision entry filtering using M5 triggers

Significantly reduces false entries

✔ Macro Filter (Risk-ON / Risk-OFF System)

Uses global risk sentiment from:

US100 (NASDAQ)

US500 (S&P500)

OIL (WTI/Brent)

Risk-ON → GOLD SELL only

Risk-OFF → GOLD BUY only

This dramatically reduces drawdowns and removes misleading trend signals.

✔ Wave Management System (3-Stage Model)

Stage 1: Verify wave health

Stage 2: Partial close at 1.5R + move SL to break-even

Stage 3: 0.5R trailing stop → Full close at 3R

Ensures safe operation even during GOLD’s fast reversals and high volatility periods.

✔ Powerful Risk-Control Mechanisms

Daily loss limit

Spread filter

Consecutive-loss halt

Max trades per direction per day

Supports long-term stable operation.

📌 3. Backtest Summary (2022–2024)

Profit Factor: 1.62 ~ 1.67

Maximum Drawdown: 18% ~ 19% (Stable Mode)

Sharpe Ratio: 5.0+ (very stable)

Trades: 40–60 per year

Macro filter accuracy is extremely high

📌 4. Recommended Settings

Stable Mode (Recommended)

Lots: 0.05

MaxDailyLossPercent: 7

MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 2

Aggressive Mode

Lots: 0.1

MaxDailyLossPercent: 10

MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 2

Ultra-Safe Mode

Lots: 0.02

MaxDailyLossPercent: 5

MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 1

📌 5. Input Parameters

Trend/Trigger timeframe settings

Time filters

ATR / EMA / RSI / ADX parameters

1:3 RR SL/TP structure

Wave stage management

Macro filter ON/OFF

Daily DD control

Spread limit

All parameters can be adjusted according to user preference.

📌 6. Why This EA Performs Well

Based on real market logic, not curve-fitting

Only trades when macro direction aligns with technical trend

Swing-based SL/TP for natural market behavior

Sustainable 1:3 Risk/Reward

Stable wave-based trade management

Zero over-optimization (theoretical, rule-based system)

📌 7. Requirements

Account Type: Standard or ECN

Leverage: up to 1:500

Symbol: GOLD / XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit: 200–500 USD

Attach EA to M15 chart

📌 8. Package Includes

EA main file

2 preset files (Stable / Aggressive)

PDF manual

Technical support provided

📌 9. Final Notes

This EA combines both stability and performance, providing a long-term sustainable automated trading solution for GOLD.