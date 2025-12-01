NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Automated GOLD Trading System based on M15 + M5 with 1:3 Risk/Reward
(Macro Filter + Wave Management Included)
📌 1. EA Overview
The NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA is a professional trend-based expert advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) automated trading.
The system determines overall trend direction using M15, and executes highly precise entries using M5, while applying a global market sentiment filter based on US100, US500, and OIL.
This combination provides strong directional accuracy and reduces noise during volatile market conditions.
📌 2. Key Features
✔ Dual-Timeframe Algorithm (M15 + M5)
-
Trend analysis using EMA 8/20, RSI 14, ADX
-
Precision entry filtering using M5 triggers
-
Significantly reduces false entries
✔ Macro Filter (Risk-ON / Risk-OFF System)
Uses global risk sentiment from:
-
US100 (NASDAQ)
-
US500 (S&P500)
-
OIL (WTI/Brent)
Risk-ON → GOLD SELL only
Risk-OFF → GOLD BUY only
This dramatically reduces drawdowns and removes misleading trend signals.
✔ Wave Management System (3-Stage Model)
Stage 1: Verify wave health
Stage 2: Partial close at 1.5R + move SL to break-even
Stage 3: 0.5R trailing stop → Full close at 3R
Ensures safe operation even during GOLD’s fast reversals and high volatility periods.
✔ Powerful Risk-Control Mechanisms
-
Daily loss limit
-
Spread filter
-
Consecutive-loss halt
-
Max trades per direction per day
Supports long-term stable operation.
📌 3. Backtest Summary (2022–2024)
-
Profit Factor: 1.62 ~ 1.67
-
Maximum Drawdown: 18% ~ 19% (Stable Mode)
-
Sharpe Ratio: 5.0+ (very stable)
-
Trades: 40–60 per year
-
Macro filter accuracy is extremely high
📌 4. Recommended Settings
Stable Mode (Recommended)
-
Lots: 0.05
-
MaxDailyLossPercent: 7
-
MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 2
Aggressive Mode
-
Lots: 0.1
-
MaxDailyLossPercent: 10
-
MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 2
Ultra-Safe Mode
-
Lots: 0.02
-
MaxDailyLossPercent: 5
-
MaxTradesPerDirPerDay: 1
📌 5. Input Parameters
-
Trend/Trigger timeframe settings
-
Time filters
-
ATR / EMA / RSI / ADX parameters
-
1:3 RR SL/TP structure
-
Wave stage management
-
Macro filter ON/OFF
-
Daily DD control
-
Spread limit
All parameters can be adjusted according to user preference.
📌 6. Why This EA Performs Well
-
Based on real market logic, not curve-fitting
-
Only trades when macro direction aligns with technical trend
-
Swing-based SL/TP for natural market behavior
-
Sustainable 1:3 Risk/Reward
-
Stable wave-based trade management
-
Zero over-optimization (theoretical, rule-based system)
📌 7. Requirements
-
Account Type: Standard or ECN
-
Leverage: up to 1:500
-
Symbol: GOLD / XAUUSD
-
Minimum Deposit: 200–500 USD
-
Attach EA to M15 chart
📌 8. Package Includes
-
EA main file
-
2 preset files (Stable / Aggressive)
-
PDF manual
-
Technical support provided
📌 9. Final Notes
This EA combines both stability and performance, providing a long-term sustainable automated trading solution for GOLD.