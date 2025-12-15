NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 December 2025
- Activations: 5
GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor
Official User Manual (English)
1️⃣ Overview
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed
exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).
Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on
micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend.
📌 Core Concept
Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains
(Fat-Tail Capture)
2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)
🔹 Internal Calculation Timeframes (EA Logic)
All trading decisions are made internally using the following fixed timeframes:
-
M5: EMA + ADX based micro-trend filter
-
M1: RSI pullback and short-term momentum trigger
⚠️ Important Notice
-
The chart timeframe where the EA is attached does not affect trading logic.
-
The EA always operates using its internal M5/M1 structure.
🔹 Higher Timeframes (H1 / M15) – Reference Only
H1 and M15 are NOT used for EA calculations.
They are provided only as visual reference timeframes to help users understand market context.
Recommended Usage
-
H1 Chart
-
Identify overall GOLD market direction
-
Distinguish trend vs. consolidation phases
-
-
M15 Chart
-
Observe volatility compression / expansion
-
Identify key support and resistance zones
-
📌 Note
H1/M15 are for analysis and understanding only.
Manual intervention based on these timeframes is not recommended.
3️⃣ Trading Strategy Logic
✅ Trend Filter
-
EMA (Period 125) for directional bias
-
ADX (Period 14) for trend strength confirmation
-
Weak or ranging markets are automatically filtered out
✅ Entry Logic
-
Trade only in the direction of the detected trend
-
RSI pullback condition confirms retracement
-
M1 micro-acceleration used for precise execution
✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Stop Loss: ATR-based dynamic protection (small, fast losses)
-
Take Profit: ATR-based target with Smart TP extension
-
Break-Even: Automatically protects trades after initial profit
👉 Most trades close with small profit, small loss, or break-even.
👉 Only a small number of trades evolve into large trend-expansion winners.
4️⃣ Risk Management Features
The EA includes multiple safety mechanisms:
-
Maximum open positions limit
-
Spread and slippage protection
-
Break-even logic
-
Smart TP extension
-
Optional SAR trailing stop
⚠️ Due to its M1-based precision logic, execution quality and broker conditions are critical.
5️⃣ Recommended Trading Environment
✅ Recommended
-
Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) only
-
Low-spread broker
-
Fast execution / VPS recommended
-
London & New York trading sessions
❌ Not Recommended
-
High-spread environments
-
Extremely volatile news releases
-
Frequent manual interference
6️⃣ Capital & Lot Size Guidelines
-
Conservative use: 0.01 lot (recommended)
-
Aggressive use: 0.05 lot (experienced users only)
📌 This EA is expectancy-based, not win-rate-based.
Consecutive losses may occur, but the system is designed for long-term profitability.
7️⃣ Risk Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is an automated trading system.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Due to the M1-based execution logic, results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution speed.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
8️⃣ Summary
-
✔ Internal logic: M5 / M1 micro-trend engine
-
✔ User reference: H1 / M15 market context
-
✔ Strategy core: small losses + rare large trend gains
-
✔ Optimized exclusively for GOLD