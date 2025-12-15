GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor

📘 NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride

Official User Manual (English)

1️⃣ Overview

NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed

exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).

Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on

micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend.

📌 Core Concept

Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains

(Fat-Tail Capture)

2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)

🔹 Internal Calculation Timeframes (EA Logic)

All trading decisions are made internally using the following fixed timeframes:

TrendTF : M5 (Micro trend direction) TriggerTF : M1 (Precision entry execution)

M5 : EMA + ADX based micro-trend filter

M1: RSI pullback and short-term momentum trigger

⚠️ Important Notice

The chart timeframe where the EA is attached does not affect trading logic.

The EA always operates using its internal M5/M1 structure.

🔹 Higher Timeframes (H1 / M15) – Reference Only

H1 and M15 are NOT used for EA calculations.

They are provided only as visual reference timeframes to help users understand market context.

Recommended Usage

H1 Chart Identify overall GOLD market direction Distinguish trend vs. consolidation phases

M15 Chart Observe volatility compression / expansion Identify key support and resistance zones



📌 Note

H1/M15 are for analysis and understanding only.

Manual intervention based on these timeframes is not recommended.

3️⃣ Trading Strategy Logic

✅ Trend Filter

EMA (Period 125) for directional bias

ADX (Period 14) for trend strength confirmation

Weak or ranging markets are automatically filtered out

✅ Entry Logic

Trade only in the direction of the detected trend

RSI pullback condition confirms retracement

M1 micro-acceleration used for precise execution

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit

Stop Loss : ATR-based dynamic protection (small, fast losses)

Take Profit : ATR-based target with Smart TP extension

Break-Even: Automatically protects trades after initial profit

👉 Most trades close with small profit, small loss, or break-even.

👉 Only a small number of trades evolve into large trend-expansion winners.

4️⃣ Risk Management Features

The EA includes multiple safety mechanisms:

Maximum open positions limit

Spread and slippage protection

Break-even logic

Smart TP extension

Optional SAR trailing stop

⚠️ Due to its M1-based precision logic, execution quality and broker conditions are critical.

5️⃣ Recommended Trading Environment

✅ Recommended

Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) only

Low-spread broker

Fast execution / VPS recommended

London & New York trading sessions

❌ Not Recommended

High-spread environments

Extremely volatile news releases

Frequent manual interference

6️⃣ Capital & Lot Size Guidelines

Conservative use : 0.01 lot (recommended)

Aggressive use: 0.05 lot (experienced users only)

📌 This EA is expectancy-based, not win-rate-based.

Consecutive losses may occur, but the system is designed for long-term profitability.

7️⃣ Risk Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is an automated trading system.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Due to the M1-based execution logic, results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution speed. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

8️⃣ Summary