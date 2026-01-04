Nexa BB Revert
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
1. Product Overview
Nexa BB Revert is an Expert Advisor designed around a Bollinger Bands–based mean reversion concept.
It analyzes potential short-term price retracements after periods of excessive price expansion.
The system is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe and evaluates trade conditions using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, CCI, and ATR indicators.
The Expert Advisor works with a single symbol and a single position per magic number, and manages open trades automatically using predefined position management rules.
2. Trading Concept
The core logic of Nexa BB Revert is based on the following conditions:
-
Price reaches the upper or lower Bollinger Band
-
Price returns back inside the band on the following candle
-
RSI and CCI indicate overbought or oversold conditions with directional change
Trades are considered only when all required conditions are met simultaneously.
Optional filters, such as ATR range and ADX strength filters, can be enabled to avoid trading during periods of excessive volatility or strong directional trends.
3. Trading Conditions Summary
-
Main timeframe: M15
-
Position types: Buy and Sell
-
Simultaneous positions: One per symbol and magic number
-
Trading frequency: Limited, signal-quality focused
4. Position Management
After a position is opened, Nexa BB Revert manages it automatically using the selected management mode:
-
ATR-based stop loss calculation
-
One of the following target methods:
-
Fixed risk-to-reward ratio
-
Partial close at intermediate levels
-
Stop loss adjustment to breakeven after partial close
-
ATR-based trailing stop
-
All management actions are executed automatically according to the selected input parameters.
5. Risk Management Features
The Expert Advisor includes multiple risk control mechanisms:
-
Consecutive loss limit
-
Daily loss limit
-
Weekly loss limit
-
Trading time filter
-
Optional spread condition filter
These features are designed to limit trading activity under unfavorable conditions.
6. Input Parameters Structure
Input parameters are organized into logical groups, including:
-
General settings (symbol, lot size, magic number)
-
Indicator settings (BB, RSI, CCI, ATR)
-
Entry threshold conditions
-
Stop loss and target configuration
-
Partial close and trailing stop settings
-
Time and additional filters
-
Risk management settings
Each parameter can be adjusted independently to match the user’s trading environment.
7. How to Use
-
Open a chart in the MetaTrader 5 platform.
-
Set the timeframe to M15.
-
Attach the Nexa BB Revert Expert Advisor to the chart.
-
Review and adjust the input parameters if needed.
-
Enable automated trading.
The Expert Advisor will operate automatically based on the configured conditions.
8. Recommended Usage Environment
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Single-symbol operation
-
Testing on a demo account before live use is recommended
-
Stable internet connection
9. Important Notes
This Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool, and trading involves market risk.
Users should fully understand how the system works and how the input parameters affect behavior before using it.
All trading decisions and outcomes remain the responsibility of the user.
10. Technical Information
-
Delivery format: Compiled EX5 file
-
No DLL calls
-
No external communication or data collection
-
No collection or transmission of personal user data
Compliance Checklist (MQL5 Market)
-
No profit guarantees or promises
-
No backtest results presented as real performance
-
No external links included
-
Neutral and technical description style
-
No promotional or misleading expressions