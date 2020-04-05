NEXA Quote Vacuum

NEXA Quote Vacuum

NEXA Quote Vacuum is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GOLD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.

The EA does not use common technical indicators as entry signals. It analyzes raw Bid and Ask quote behavior, including update sequence, timing, persistence, directional progress, leader-follower relationships, quote recovery, spread conditions, and short-term market noise.

BUY and SELL conditions are evaluated separately. A detected setup is not traded immediately. The EA first creates an entry candidate and checks whether the quote structure remains valid for the required time and event count.

Entry evaluation includes:

- Vacuum Score and directional score gap
- Directional efficiency
- Bid and Ask leader evidence
- Minimum progress and maximum adverse movement
- Spread and quote stability
- Estimated round-trip trading costs
- Signal age and forward movement projection

A trade is blocked when the expected directional edge is not sufficient to cover spread, expected slippage, and optional commission.

Position Management

Each position uses a Stop Loss. Take Profit can be enabled or disabled.

Open positions may also be managed by:

- Maximum holding time
- Vacuum Score deterioration
- Opposite quote refill
- Leader-structure inversion
- Vacuum-aware Trailing Stop

Position Sizing

Two lot modes are available:

Fixed Lot

Uses the same volume for every trade. The default value is 0.01 lot.

Risk Percent

Calculates trading volume using current account equity, Stop Loss distance, and symbol specifications.

The displayed Risk Percent backtest used:

Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD
Risk Percent: 1.00
Leverage: 1:500

On smaller accounts, the calculated volume may be below the broker minimum and the EA may not open a trade.

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: GOLD or XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Trading Style: Scalping
Allow Buy: true
Allow Sell: true

Symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers.

Startup

The EA requires a warm-up period to collect Bid and Ask tick information.

A new warm-up period may be required after restarting MetaTrader, restarting a VPS, reattaching the EA, or after a long market-data gap.

External Dependencies

NEXA Quote Vacuum does not require CSV files, Python, ONNX, DLL files, or external model files. All analysis is performed inside the compiled EX5 file.

Backtest Information

The statistics and graphs shown on the product page were generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using the Every tick modeling mode.

Backtest results are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results may differ because of spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications, liquidity, server time, and broker restrictions.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messaging system.

When reporting a problem, provide the broker name, account type, symbol, timeframe, input settings, Experts log, Journal log, and Strategy Tester report.

Risk Disclosure

Automated trading involves financial risk. The EA does not guarantee profit or any specific trading result. Lot size and risk settings remain the responsibility of the user.
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
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NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO
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NEXA Donchian Pro System
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NEXA Donchian Break
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NEXA Breakout Velocity
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Breakout Velocity NEXA Breakout Velocity is an automated trading system based on channel breakout logic combined with momentum (ROC), volume filtering, and ATR-based risk management. The system is designed to detect volatility expansion phases where price breaks beyond recent ranges with increasing speed and participation. All signals are calculated on closed bars only. Only one position per symbol is maintained at a time. Strategy Overview The system combines the following components: Chan
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NEXA Bb Counter Trend
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NEXA Bb Volatility Trap
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Bb Volatility Trap Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 1. Overview NEXA Bb Volatility Trap is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to detect changes in market volatility based on Bollinger Band Width contraction and expansion. The system focuses on identifying price expansion movements that occur after periods of low volatility. All trading decisions are made using closed candle data only . This Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool, and trading always involves the risk of loss. 2
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NEXA Bb Zone Recovery
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NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. Product Overview NEXA Bb Zone Recovery is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a mean reversion concept using Bollinger Bands. The system is designed to identify situations where price temporarily expands beyond its normal volatility range and then returns toward the central area. The Expert Advisor operates using objective, rule-based conditions and evaluates signals only on closed candles. It is not limited to a specific symbol or timeframe and adapts to broker tradi
NEXA Logistic Regression
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Logistic Regression EA (Expert Advisor) 1. Product Overview NEXA Logistic Regression EA is an automated trading program designed to operate on the M15 timeframe . The Expert Advisor combines an EMA200 direction filter with a price-based Logistic Regression calculation to determine trading direction. All calculations are performed strictly on closed bars , ensuring stable behavior without repainting or real-time recalculation effects. This product is intended for users who prefer rule-based,
NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA
Park Seongcheon
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English Version — Premium EA Product Description NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA Automated GOLD Trading System based on M15 + M5 with 1:3 Risk/Reward (Macro Filter + Wave Management Included) 1. EA Overview The NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA is a professional trend-based expert advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) automated trading. The system determines overall trend direction using M15 , and executes highly precise entries using M5 , while applying a global market sentiment fil
NEXA Trend Swing
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Trend Swing Pro
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 User Manual – English Version (Final Edition) EMA Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume Filter + Multi-Score System Swing Trading EA 1. EA Overview NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 is a trend-following swing trading algorithm designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) , utilizing an H1 trend filter combined with an M30 entry trigger . This strategy is not a simple EMA crossover algorithm. It integrates five advanced filters : Trend strength (EMA distance) RSI structure Momentum direction Volume e
NEXA Gold Pullback System
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 H1 Trend + M15 Pullback Based GOLD Swing Trading EA Official User Manual (Final Version) 1. Overview NEXA Gold Pullback System v2.0 is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes the medium-to-long-term trend on the H1 timeframe and executes trades on the M15 timeframe by identifying pullback structures that frequently appear in the GOLD market. Instead of relying on a single indicator signal, this system is built on a str
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
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NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor Official User Manual (English) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend . Core Concept Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains (Fat-Tail Capture) 2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)
Momentum Trend Catch
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NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA Official User Manual (English Version) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR) momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading. Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle , eff
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Swing Zone Trader Official User Manual (English) 1. Overview NEXA Swing Zone Trader is a low-frequency, high-precision swing trading Expert Advisor designed to trade only when clear trend, momentum, and market structure align. Instead of trading frequently, this EA focuses on quality over quantity , aiming to capture major swing movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market with controlled risk and high stability. 2. Core Strategy Logic Trend Zone Detection EMA (Period 150) on H1 timeframe Pri
NEXA Dynamic Swing
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Dynamic Swing English User Manual 1. Overview NEXA Dynamic Swing is an advanced swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) . It combines an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) with RSI, Stochastic, and OBV confirmation to trade only high-quality market conditions, avoiding noise and low-probability setups. This EA focuses on: Quality over quantity Controlled drawdown Long-term account stability 2. Recommended Trading Environment Symbol : GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Timeframe
NEXA Multi MA Swing Master
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Multi MA Swing Master Multi-EMA Pre-Stack Strategy for Early GOLD (XAUUSD) Trend Capture Product Overview NEXA Multi MA Swing Master is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed to capture early-stage trends in GOLD (XAUUSD) using a multi-EMA pre-stack structure combined with momentum and volatility filters. This EA does not trade in all market conditions. It selectively enters trades only when trend structure, momentum ignition, and volatility conditions align . Core Strategy Features
Nexa BB Revert
Park Seongcheon
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Nexa BB Revert Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Nexa BB Revert is an Expert Advisor designed around a Bollinger Bands–based mean reversion concept . It analyzes potential short-term price retracements after periods of excessive price expansion. The system is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe and evaluates trade conditions using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, CCI, and ATR indicators. The Expert Advisor works with a single symbol and a single position per magic nu
NEXA Bb Keltner Squeeze
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NEXA BB Keltner Squeeze Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 I. Product Overview NEXA BB Keltner Squeeze is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system evaluates market conditions using the relationship between Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels in order to identify volatility expansion phases. The Expert Advisor operates on the H1 timeframe and executes trades only when predefined technical conditions are met on closed candles . This product is intended t
NEXA Bb Trend Snapback
Park Seongcheon
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NEXA Bb Trend Snapback Expert Advisor User Guide 1. Product Overview NEXA Bb Trend Snapback is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It applies a Bollinger Bands–based snapback (mean reversion) structure to execute sell-only trades under predefined market conditions. The Expert Advisor operates only during permitted trading times and avoids unfavorable market environments using multiple built-in filters. The product is distributed exclusively as a compiled E
NEXA Bb Adaptive Revert
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NEXA BB Adaptive Revert MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EX5) 1. Product Overview NEXA BB Adaptive Revert is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to identify mean reversion opportunities after excessive price expansion. The system combines adaptive moving averages and volatility-based filters to avoid strong trend expansion phases and operate only during normalized market conditions where price behavior tends to revert toward its average range. This product is provided as a compiled EX5 file
NEXA PriceChannel Momentum
Park Seongcheon
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Product Overview NEXA PriceChannel Momentum is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to analyze price channel breakouts combined with direction-aligned momentum conditions. The system evaluates market structure, momentum strength, and volatility conditions to determine when trading activity is permitted. This product does not guarantee profits or imply any specific trading outcome. It is provided solely as a trading automation tool based on predefined technical rules. Product Format and T
NEXA Channel Expansion
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Channel Expansion 1. Product Overview NEXA Channel Expansion is an Expert Advisor designed to trade breakout movements during periods of expanding market volatility. The system detects channel width expansion and executes trades in the direction of confirmed breakouts. This product is delivered as a compiled EX5 file for MetaTrader 5. It does not use DLL calls, external licensing systems, WebRequest communication, or third-party integrations. 2. Strategy Logic The trading logic combines mul
NEXA Pivot Zone Breakout PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Pivot Zone Breakout PRO (H1, GOLD) 1. Product Overview NEXA Pivot Zone Breakout PRO is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the H1 timeframe. The system is built around Daily Pivot (P) breakout and retest logic. The strategy is primarily designed for GOLD (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor combines the following elements: Daily Pivot (P), R1, S1 levels Strong body breakout confirmation on H1 MACD histogram momentum filter Pivot retest confirmation ADX trend strength filter This produc
NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic 1. Overview NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential price reversals around daily pivot levels (S1 and R1). The system operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform and is optimized for the M15 timeframe. Daily pivot levels are calculated from the previous day’s high, low, and close. These levels are combined with RSI and Stochastic indicators to generate entry signals. This product is intended for automated trading research and execution. 2.
NEXA Camarilla Trend Ride PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Trend Ride PRO — User Guide 1. Overview NEXA Trend Ride PRO is an automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The program analyzes market conditions using price movement and technical indicators to identify potential trend opportunities. When the defined conditions are met, the program can automatically open and manage trading positions. The Expert Advisor operates according to predefined parameters and risk management settings that can be configured b
NEXA Pivot Inner Range
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Pivot Inner Range EA Product Overview NEXA Pivot Inner Range EA is an automated trading program designed to analyze short-term price movements within Pivot-based price ranges. The Expert Advisor operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform and combines Pivot levels, RSI, Momentum, ATR, and ADX indicators to evaluate market conditions. The strategy focuses on price fluctuations that occur within the range between the Pivot support (S1) and resistance (R1) levels. This program is not tied to any spe
NEXA Camarilla Stretch PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Camarilla Stretch PRO – User Guide 1. Overview NEXA Camarilla Stretch PRO is an Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The program analyzes price data and applies predefined rules to execute trades automatically based on market conditions. 2. Features The product includes the following functions: Automatic trade entry and exit Trade condition filtering Time-based trading control Risk management settings Partial close and position management All functions operate according to
NEXA Daily SR Master PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Daily SR Master PRO — Product Description (English) Description NEXA Daily SR Master PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to analyze market structure based on daily support and resistance levels and execute trades automatically when predefined conditions are met. The system focuses on key price reaction zones and applies a structured approach using multi-timeframe analysis to identify potential trading opportunities. How It Works The Expert Advisor operates through the following process:
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