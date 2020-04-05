NEXA Quote Vacuum
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 2.4
- Activations: 5
NEXA Quote Vacuum
NEXA Quote Vacuum is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GOLD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
The EA does not use common technical indicators as entry signals. It analyzes raw Bid and Ask quote behavior, including update sequence, timing, persistence, directional progress, leader-follower relationships, quote recovery, spread conditions, and short-term market noise.
BUY and SELL conditions are evaluated separately. A detected setup is not traded immediately. The EA first creates an entry candidate and checks whether the quote structure remains valid for the required time and event count.
Entry evaluation includes:
- Vacuum Score and directional score gap
- Directional efficiency
- Bid and Ask leader evidence
- Minimum progress and maximum adverse movement
- Spread and quote stability
- Estimated round-trip trading costs
- Signal age and forward movement projection
A trade is blocked when the expected directional edge is not sufficient to cover spread, expected slippage, and optional commission.
Position Management
Each position uses a Stop Loss. Take Profit can be enabled or disabled.
Open positions may also be managed by:
- Maximum holding time
- Vacuum Score deterioration
- Opposite quote refill
- Leader-structure inversion
- Vacuum-aware Trailing Stop
Position Sizing
Two lot modes are available:
Fixed Lot
Uses the same volume for every trade. The default value is 0.01 lot.
Risk Percent
Calculates trading volume using current account equity, Stop Loss distance, and symbol specifications.
The displayed Risk Percent backtest used:
Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD
Risk Percent: 1.00
Leverage: 1:500
On smaller accounts, the calculated volume may be below the broker minimum and the EA may not open a trade.
Recommended Settings
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: GOLD or XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Trading Style: Scalping
Allow Buy: true
Allow Sell: true
Symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers.
Startup
The EA requires a warm-up period to collect Bid and Ask tick information.
A new warm-up period may be required after restarting MetaTrader, restarting a VPS, reattaching the EA, or after a long market-data gap.
External Dependencies
NEXA Quote Vacuum does not require CSV files, Python, ONNX, DLL files, or external model files. All analysis is performed inside the compiled EX5 file.
Backtest Information
The statistics and graphs shown on the product page were generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using the Every tick modeling mode.
Backtest results are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.
Actual results may differ because of spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications, liquidity, server time, and broker restrictions.
Support
Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messaging system.
When reporting a problem, provide the broker name, account type, symbol, timeframe, input settings, Experts log, Journal log, and Strategy Tester report.
Risk Disclosure
Automated trading involves financial risk. The EA does not guarantee profit or any specific trading result. Lot size and risk settings remain the responsibility of the user.