NEXA Quote Vacuum





NEXA Quote Vacuum is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GOLD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.





The EA does not use common technical indicators as entry signals. It analyzes raw Bid and Ask quote behavior, including update sequence, timing, persistence, directional progress, leader-follower relationships, quote recovery, spread conditions, and short-term market noise.





BUY and SELL conditions are evaluated separately. A detected setup is not traded immediately. The EA first creates an entry candidate and checks whether the quote structure remains valid for the required time and event count.





Entry evaluation includes:





- Vacuum Score and directional score gap

- Directional efficiency

- Bid and Ask leader evidence

- Minimum progress and maximum adverse movement

- Spread and quote stability

- Estimated round-trip trading costs

- Signal age and forward movement projection





A trade is blocked when the expected directional edge is not sufficient to cover spread, expected slippage, and optional commission.





Position Management





Each position uses a Stop Loss. Take Profit can be enabled or disabled.





Open positions may also be managed by:





- Maximum holding time

- Vacuum Score deterioration

- Opposite quote refill

- Leader-structure inversion

- Vacuum-aware Trailing Stop





Position Sizing





Two lot modes are available:





Fixed Lot





Uses the same volume for every trade. The default value is 0.01 lot.





Risk Percent





Calculates trading volume using current account equity, Stop Loss distance, and symbol specifications.





The displayed Risk Percent backtest used:





Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD

Risk Percent: 1.00

Leverage: 1:500





On smaller accounts, the calculated volume may be below the broker minimum and the EA may not open a trade.





Recommended Settings





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: GOLD or XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Trading Style: Scalping

Allow Buy: true

Allow Sell: true





Symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers.





Startup





The EA requires a warm-up period to collect Bid and Ask tick information.





A new warm-up period may be required after restarting MetaTrader, restarting a VPS, reattaching the EA, or after a long market-data gap.





External Dependencies





NEXA Quote Vacuum does not require CSV files, Python, ONNX, DLL files, or external model files. All analysis is performed inside the compiled EX5 file.





Backtest Information





The statistics and graphs shown on the product page were generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using the Every tick modeling mode.





Backtest results are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.





Actual results may differ because of spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications, liquidity, server time, and broker restrictions.





Support





Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messaging system.





When reporting a problem, provide the broker name, account type, symbol, timeframe, input settings, Experts log, Journal log, and Strategy Tester report.





Risk Disclosure





Automated trading involves financial risk. The EA does not guarantee profit or any specific trading result. Lot size and risk settings remain the responsibility of the user.