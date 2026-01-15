NEXA Bb Volatility Trap

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

1. Overview

NEXA Bb Volatility Trap is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to detect changes in market volatility based on Bollinger Band Width contraction and expansion.

The system focuses on identifying price expansion movements that occur after periods of low volatility.

All trading decisions are made using closed candle data only.

This Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool, and trading always involves the risk of loss.

2. Trading Logic

This Expert Advisor uses two different timeframes.

2.1 Volatility Compression Detection

Bollinger Band Width is analyzed using a statistical Z-Score on a higher timeframe.

When volatility is significantly below its average level, the system enters a setup state.

2.2 Entry Trigger

After a compression setup, a trade may be initiated on a lower timeframe when all of the following conditions are met:

Bollinger Band Width expansion is detected

Candle body ratio confirms sufficient price movement strength

Momentum direction is aligned

A breakout of recent highs or lows is confirmed

This structure is designed to identify price movements during volatility expansion phases.

3. Trade Entry and Position Management

Each valid signal opens two split positions (TP1 / TP2) .

The first position is closed using a predefined risk-reward ratio.

The second position may optionally use a Parabolic SAR-based trailing exit.

When price reaches a predefined profit level, the stop loss may be moved closer to the entry price.

All position management is handled automatically.

4. Risk Management and Filters

The Expert Advisor includes several protective filters:

Trading time filter (server time based)

Day-of-week trading control

Spread limitation filter

Cooldown period between trades

These filters help avoid unfavorable trading conditions.

5. Input Parameter Structure

Input parameters are organized into logical groups:

General settings (symbol, magic number, fixed lot size)

Lot management options (optional)

Trading time and weekday filters

Bollinger Band and volatility settings

Entry condition and stop-loss settings

Position management options

Spread limitation settings

Default values are provided, and users may adjust them according to their trading environment.

6. Parameter Configuration Guide

The following guidance describes general configuration approaches only.

It does not guarantee or imply any trading results.

6.1 General Settings

It is recommended to start with the default symbol and a small fixed lot size.

When using multiple Expert Advisors, each should have a unique magic number.

6.2 Lot Management

Dynamic lot management is optional.

Fixed lot size is recommended for users prioritizing stability.

Automatic lot increases may increase account volatility.

6.3 Trading Time and Weekdays

This strategy tends to be more active during periods of increased market volatility.

Overlapping European and U.S. sessions (server time) may be considered.

Friday trading can be disabled if desired.

6.4 Volatility and Entry Conditions

Bollinger Band settings affect the sensitivity of volatility detection.

Candle body ratio and breakout buffer values control the strictness of entry conditions.

More conservative settings typically reduce trading frequency.

6.5 Position Management

Stop loss levels are calculated using ATR.

Position split ratios and trailing exit options affect trade management behavior.

6.6 Spread Filter

The spread filter helps avoid abnormal trading conditions.

Values may be adjusted depending on broker spread characteristics.

7. Important Notes

This product does not guarantee profits in all market conditions.

Periods of low volatility may result in fewer trades or losses.

Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance.

Thorough testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live use.

8. Technical Limitations

This product is provided in EX5 format.

No external DLLs, WebRequests, or third-party licensing systems are used.

No personal user data is collected.

Designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

9. Support and Communication

Product support is provided exclusively through the

MQL5.com product comments section or MQL5 messaging system.

No external messengers, email addresses, or websites are used.

10. Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is not an investment advisory service.

All trading decisions and results are the sole responsibility of the user.