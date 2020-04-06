English User Manual

1. Overview

📘 NEXA Dynamic Swing

NEXA Dynamic Swing is an advanced swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD).

It combines an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) with RSI, Stochastic, and OBV confirmation to trade only high-quality market conditions, avoiding noise and low-probability setups.

This EA focuses on:

Quality over quantity

Controlled drawdown

Long-term account stability

2. Recommended Trading Environment

Symbol : GOLD (XAUUSD)

Trend Timeframe : H1

Entry Timeframe : M15

Account Type : ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum Capital : $1,000 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

3. Strategy Logic

🔹 Trend Detection (H1)

Market direction is determined using Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

Price above AMA → Buy bias

Price below AMA → Sell bias

🔹 Entry Conditions (M15)

A trade is executed only when all conditions are met:

RSI confirms momentum strength

Stochastic crossover in the correct zone

OBV confirms volume flow in the same direction

Previous candle volatility meets ATR requirements

👉 This structure filters out false breakouts and sideways markets.

4. Stop Loss & Take Profit Structure

Stop Loss (SL)

Automatically calculated based on ATR multiplier , with minimum distance protection.

Take Profit (TP)

Based on Risk-Reward ratio (default RR ≥ 1:3).

Trade Management Parabolic SAR trailing stop Trailing activates only after minimum profit (R-based)



5. Advanced Risk Management (Key Feature)

NEXA Dynamic Swing includes a 3-layer protection system:

✅ 1) Consecutive Loss Protection

Trading pauses after a defined number of losses

Strong trend conditions can override cooldown

✅ 2) Fail-Safe Exit

Positions are closed if loss exceeds maximum allowed R

Time-based exit for long-lasting losing trades

✅ 3) Drawdown Protection

Lot size is automatically reduced when drawdown increases

👉 Designed to protect real accounts and trader psychology.

6. Key Input Settings (Essential)

▶ Lot Management

FixedLots – Fixed lot size

UseDynamicLots – Risk-based automatic lot calculation

▶ Time Filter

Optimized for London–New York session

Avoids low-liquidity and high-spread periods

▶ Beginner Recommended Settings

Dynamic Lots: OFF

OBV Confirmation: ON

Trend Strength Filter: OFF (higher trade frequency)

7. Important Usage Notes

⚠️ Please follow these guidelines:

VPS is highly recommended for stability

Avoid running too many EAs on the same account

Do not interfere manually during news events

Evaluate performance over at least 2–3 months

8. Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who prefer stable swing trading over scalping

✔ Traders who value clean drawdown curves

✔ GOLD-focused traders

✔ Long-term real account users

9. Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions.

✅ One-Line Summary