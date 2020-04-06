NEXA Dynamic Swing

📘 NEXA Dynamic Swing

English User Manual

1. Overview

NEXA Dynamic Swing is an advanced swing trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD).

It combines an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) with RSI, Stochastic, and OBV confirmation to trade only high-quality market conditions, avoiding noise and low-probability setups.

This EA focuses on:

  • Quality over quantity

  • Controlled drawdown

  • Long-term account stability

2. Recommended Trading Environment

  • Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Trend Timeframe: H1

  • Entry Timeframe: M15

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Minimum Capital: $1,000 or higher

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

3. Strategy Logic

🔹 Trend Detection (H1)

  • Market direction is determined using Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

  • Price above AMA → Buy bias

  • Price below AMA → Sell bias

🔹 Entry Conditions (M15)

A trade is executed only when all conditions are met:

  • RSI confirms momentum strength

  • Stochastic crossover in the correct zone

  • OBV confirms volume flow in the same direction

  • Previous candle volatility meets ATR requirements

👉 This structure filters out false breakouts and sideways markets.

4. Stop Loss & Take Profit Structure

  • Stop Loss (SL)
    Automatically calculated based on ATR multiplier, with minimum distance protection.

  • Take Profit (TP)
    Based on Risk-Reward ratio (default RR ≥ 1:3).

  • Trade Management

    • Parabolic SAR trailing stop

    • Trailing activates only after minimum profit (R-based)

5. Advanced Risk Management (Key Feature)

NEXA Dynamic Swing includes a 3-layer protection system:

✅ 1) Consecutive Loss Protection

  • Trading pauses after a defined number of losses

  • Strong trend conditions can override cooldown

✅ 2) Fail-Safe Exit

  • Positions are closed if loss exceeds maximum allowed R

  • Time-based exit for long-lasting losing trades

✅ 3) Drawdown Protection

  • Lot size is automatically reduced when drawdown increases

👉 Designed to protect real accounts and trader psychology.

6. Key Input Settings (Essential)

▶ Lot Management

  • FixedLots – Fixed lot size

  • UseDynamicLots – Risk-based automatic lot calculation

▶ Time Filter

  • Optimized for London–New York session

  • Avoids low-liquidity and high-spread periods

▶ Beginner Recommended Settings

  • Dynamic Lots: OFF

  • OBV Confirmation: ON

  • Trend Strength Filter: OFF (higher trade frequency)

7. Important Usage Notes

⚠️ Please follow these guidelines:

  • VPS is highly recommended for stability

  • Avoid running too many EAs on the same account

  • Do not interfere manually during news events

  • Evaluate performance over at least 2–3 months

8. Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders who prefer stable swing trading over scalping
✔ Traders who value clean drawdown curves
✔ GOLD-focused traders
✔ Long-term real account users

9. Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions.

✅ One-Line Summary

NEXA Dynamic Swing is a real-account-oriented GOLD swing EA
that trades less, but trades smarter.


