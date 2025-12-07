Crash your account EA

Want to melt your capital faster than an ice cream in the desert?

Good news: we created the perfect EA for that.

With our fully anti-optimized creation, you can finally lose money instantly, effortlessly, and with absolutely no chance of recovery.

This Expert Advisor is designed to chain catastrophic trades at record speed. It opens, closes, reopens, recloses — in short, it destroys your capital faster than your banker can say “stop.”

How to use:

Test in demo first to witness the carnage.

Then, for the brave (or the insane), go live and let the dark magic happen.

Use any timeframe or symbol.

Adjust the lot size to choose how fast your account will explode.

⚠️ WARNING:

If you don’t want to lose money, turn back now.

This EA is ONLY made to lose.

If it wins once, it’s a bug.

If you like the concept, leave a review!

For those who actually want to make money, search “ImperialX” on the market.