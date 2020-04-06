King Of Gold Mt5

King of Gold is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-Hour timeframe. It is built on a disciplined, rule-based trading methodology that focuses on precision, consistency, and long-term capital growth rather than aggressive or gamble-style behavior. The EA generates clear BUY and SELL signals based on structured market conditions, ensuring that every trade is executed with logic and purpose, not randomness or emotional decision-making.

A key strength of King of Gold lies in its dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit management. Instead of using static values, the EA adapts SL and TP levels to current market behavior, allowing trades to respond intelligently to changing volatility and price structure. This approach helps reduce unnecessary stop-outs, improves trade efficiency in both trending and ranging conditions, and maintains controlled risk exposure across different market phases.

King of Gold is designed for traders who value stability, transparency, and risk control. It avoids over-trading and focuses on quality setups, making it suitable for disciplined traders seeking sustainable performance over time. Optimized specifically for the unique characteristics of gold, including its volatility and strong directional movements, the EA respects the nature of XAUUSD and operates with calculated precision. King of Gold is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders who prefer a clean, professional system that delivers structured execution, controlled risk, and consistent performance on the H1 timeframe



[Key Features & Recommendations]

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: 1 Hour (Optimal timeframe for precise, reliable entries and exits)
Leverage: Minimum 1:50 (For efficient use of market movements with controlled risk)
Minimum Deposit: $500 (Suitable for conservative risk management and stable performance)


[Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Management]

Unlike static SL/TP systems, King of Gold features dynamic risk management tools that adapt to real-time market conditions.
By integrating market volatility and price action analysis, the EA dynamically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for every trade.

This approach helps to:
• Adapt to market volatility by adjusting SL/TP based on current price behavior
• Maintain strong risk control during high volatility periods
• Capture profit efficiently using flexible TP targets and dynamic trade exits


[How King of Gold Trades]

The Expert Advisor enters and manages trades based on a carefully structured, rule-based system:

Signal Generation:
Precise technical analysis of key price levels, momentum, and trend strength using built-in indicators such as Moving Averages, ADX, and ATR.

Trade Management:
Once a trade is opened, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are applied based on current market conditions to achieve an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.

No Martingale, No Grid:
The EA follows strict risk management rules and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading.


[Why King of Gold is Unique]

Rule-Based Precision:
Combines intelligent lot sizing, disciplined risk management, and market condition analysis for consistent execution.

Customizable Settings:
User-friendly inputs allow traders to adjust risk and behavior easily, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Timeframe-Specific Design:
Designed exclusively for the 1-hour timeframe to ensure the best balance between signal quality and execution speed.

Stable, Long-Term Approach:
Focuses on consistency and controlled growth with no random entries and no over-trading.

Important Notice

After purchase, please send me a message so I can provide you with the recommended settings and guidance for optimal performance based on your broker conditions.

