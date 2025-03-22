Entry Maker (Full) – Time-Based Signal Generator with SL/TP & Candle Filtering

This indicator works on all timeframes and all symbols.

No repainting. Clean visuals. Full control over time-based entries.

1. Key Features

– Time-Based Entry Signals

Set exact entry times (hours & minutes) and get visual Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart.

– Flexible Stop Loss / Take Profit

– Fixed SL/TP settings in pips

– Optional SL/TP update after SL hit

– Optional pivot-based TP using S1, S2, R1, R2 levels

– Visual Entry Arrows

Turn Buy and Sell arrows on/off separately

Customize arrow appearance and labels

– Candle Confirmation (Optional)

Buy arrows can be filtered to appear only after a green candle

Minimum candle size is fully adjustable

– Advanced SL Visuals

Draw a secondary SL arrow with custom offset to track extended risk levels

2. How It Works

The indicator generates Buy/Sell arrows at your chosen times, allowing you to build a clear and repeatable strategy.

After a Stop Loss is hit, TP/SL levels can auto-adjust to fallback values or pivot levels. This allows for adaptive entries and better recovery logic.

Great for:

– Time-based scalping

– Manual trading with visual SL/TP planning

– Semi-automated strategies

3. Inputs & Settings

– Draw Buy Arrow / Draw Sell Arrow

– Stop Loss (pips) / Take Profit (pips)

– New TP/SL after SL hit

– Enable SR-based TP

– Enable green candle filter

– Enable additional SL arrow (with offset)

4. Compatibility

– Works on all symbols and timeframes

– No repainting

– Plug-and-play: load and trade visually with confidence



