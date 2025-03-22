Entry Maker
- Indicators
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 21 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Entry Maker (Full) – Time-Based Signal Generator with SL/TP & Candle Filtering
This indicator works on all timeframes and all symbols.
No repainting. Clean visuals. Full control over time-based entries.
– Time-Based Entry Signals
Set exact entry times (hours & minutes) and get visual Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart.
– Flexible Stop Loss / Take Profit
– Fixed SL/TP settings in pips
– Optional SL/TP update after SL hit
– Optional pivot-based TP using S1, S2, R1, R2 levels
– Visual Entry Arrows
Turn Buy and Sell arrows on/off separately
Customize arrow appearance and labels
– Candle Confirmation (Optional)
Buy arrows can be filtered to appear only after a green candle
Minimum candle size is fully adjustable
– Advanced SL Visuals
Draw a secondary SL arrow with custom offset to track extended risk levels
The indicator generates Buy/Sell arrows at your chosen times, allowing you to build a clear and repeatable strategy.
After a Stop Loss is hit, TP/SL levels can auto-adjust to fallback values or pivot levels. This allows for adaptive entries and better recovery logic.
Great for:
– Time-based scalping
– Manual trading with visual SL/TP planning
– Semi-automated strategies
– Draw Buy Arrow / Draw Sell Arrow
– Stop Loss (pips) / Take Profit (pips)
– New TP/SL after SL hit
– Enable SR-based TP
– Enable green candle filter
– Enable additional SL arrow (with offset)
– Works on all symbols and timeframes
– No repainting
– Plug-and-play: load and trade visually with confidence
