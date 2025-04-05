Speed Scalp MT4 – Fast Signal Indicator for Precision Scalping

This indicator is designed for all timeframes and all symbols.

Perfect for scalping, intraday, or even swing trading.

Non-repainting logic – signals stay fixed once drawn.





– No repainting

– No lag

– No DLLs

– No third-party dependencies

Built for clarity, precision, and fast decision-making.





Universal Compatibility

Use it on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 – it adapts to your strategy.

Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, metals, and crypto.





Clean Visual Signal System

– Aqua arrows = Buy

– Magenta arrows = Sell

– Lightweight chart overlay, no clutter

Focused, high-speed trade signals at your fingertips.





Optional Alerts

– Built-in email alert toggle

Stay notified when fresh signals appear, even when you’re away.





Note:

This is a signal-only tool – it does not place trades.

Ideal for manual traders or as a signal module in a custom trading system.



