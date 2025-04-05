Speed Scalp

5

Speed Scalp MT4 – Fast Signal Indicator for Precision Scalping

This indicator is designed for all timeframes and all symbols.

Perfect for scalping, intraday, or even swing trading.

Non-repainting logic – signals stay fixed once drawn.


– No repainting

– No lag

– No DLLs

– No third-party dependencies

Built for clarity, precision, and fast decision-making.


Universal Compatibility

Use it on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 – it adapts to your strategy.

Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, metals, and crypto.


Clean Visual Signal System

– Aqua arrows = Buy

– Magenta arrows = Sell

– Lightweight chart overlay, no clutter

Focused, high-speed trade signals at your fingertips.


Optional Alerts

– Built-in email alert toggle

Stay notified when fresh signals appear, even when you’re away.


Note:

This is a signal-only tool – it does not place trades.

Ideal for manual traders or as a signal module in a custom trading system.


Reviews 2
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

More from author
King Of Gold Mt5
Ibrahim Aljaref
Experts
King of Gold is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-Hour timeframe. It is built on a disciplined, rule-based trading methodology that focuses on precision, consistency, and long-term capital growth rather than aggressive or gamble-style behavior. The EA generates clear BUY and SELL signals based on structured market conditions, ensuring that every trade is executed with logic and purpose, not randomness or emotional decision-making. A key strength o
Conqer Trend Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
Conquer Trend – Master the Trend Like Never Before! Conquer Trend is your ultimate solution for dominating the markets with precision and simplicity. Built for traders who want to ride the strongest trends across any pair and any time frame, this powerful indicator brings together trend detection, retest confirmation, and performance tracking — all in one streamlined tool. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Get a clear view of the trend across multiple timeframes. Whether you're scalping, day tra
Entry Maker
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
Entry Maker (Full) – Time-Based Signal Generator with SL/TP & Candle Filtering This indicator works on all timeframes and all symbols. No repainting. Clean visuals. Full control over time-based entries. 1. Key Features – Time-Based Entry Signals Set exact entry times (hours & minutes) and get visual Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. – Flexible Stop Loss / Take Profit – Fixed SL/TP settings in pips – Optional SL/TP update after SL hit – Optional pivot-based TP using S1, S2, R1, R2 levels – V
