Speed Scalp
- Indicators
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 24 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Speed Scalp MT4 – Fast Signal Indicator for Precision Scalping
This indicator is designed for all timeframes and all symbols.
Perfect for scalping, intraday, or even swing trading.
Non-repainting logic – signals stay fixed once drawn.
– No repainting
– No lag
– No DLLs
– No third-party dependencies
Built for clarity, precision, and fast decision-making.
Universal Compatibility
Use it on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 – it adapts to your strategy.
Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, metals, and crypto.
Clean Visual Signal System
– Aqua arrows = Buy
– Magenta arrows = Sell
– Lightweight chart overlay, no clutter
Focused, high-speed trade signals at your fingertips.
Optional Alerts
– Built-in email alert toggle
Stay notified when fresh signals appear, even when you’re away.
Note:
This is a signal-only tool – it does not place trades.
Ideal for manual traders or as a signal module in a custom trading system.
I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.