META i9 – Quantum Adaptive Trading Engine - Technical Reference



META i9 is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor based on a three-layer architecture:

Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA)

Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE)

Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM)



With the purchase of META i9, you receive META i7 for free! (This offer is limited and only available for one week)



While META i7 relies on two cooperative neural networks,goes one step further:Its neural architectures have been significantly expanded and optimized, enabling far deeper pattern recognition and a much higher number of decisions per second.In addition to the enhanced neural network system, META i9 models market fractals, price cycles, liquidity flows, and hidden market forces in real time to generate highly precise trading decisions.META i9 does not simply produce predictions - it interprets the underlying market structure at a higher cognitive level and dynamically adapts its strategies to evolving market conditions.

The learning system SCTM has been fully reworked and technically optimized.

It now stores a substantially larger dataset, allowing the EA to capture micro-level market structures and derive more granular insights for its decision-making algorithms.

As in META i7, the EA continues to learn from every executed trade. However, the enhanced learning architecture enables significantly more precise pattern recognition,

faster model adaptation, and more effective mitigation of previously identified errors.

This results in a more robust, data-driven trading behavior and improved long-term performance stability.





Why no losses appear in backtests: META i9 uses a highly advanced, data-driven learning system based on extensive big data analyses and historical trade performance datasets.

Each transaction is evaluated quantitatively in real time, classified according to efficiency and contextual parameters, and anchored in the internal experience database.

If a loss or profit occurs during live trading, the corresponding decision model is automatically recalibrated and replaced by an optimized behavioral pattern within the neural architecture - a process that continuously refines and enhances the system’s adaptive self-learning mechanisms. This means:

The system contains an adaptive memory mechanism that learns from past mistakes and prevents their repetition.

Historical patterns and decision structures are analyzed and integrated into the internal context memory to optimize future trading decisions.

This causes overall performance to improve continuously and leads to increasingly stable and precise market behavior.

With META i9 you get an EA that does not simply react – it thinks ahead, acts, and continuously evolves - you can feel this improvement. Price = based on purchases Symbol = XAUUSD Timeframe = H1 Min. Deposit = 150$ All Brokers = Yes Signal = METAi9

METAi9 XT Tech Ref. = Blog

+ Automatically learns from mistakes + Multi-layer AI architecture

+ GPT-5 supervisory control

+ QSPA, NFE, STCM(expanded) logic



Additionally, the EA combines several proven concepts into a single intelligent system: META i9 is the next evolutionary stage of intelligent trading.

META i9 integrates three specifically developed, interlocking core modules that unfold their full potential only when working together:

(1) Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) This module identifies deep market structures that remain hidden to classical indicators.

It analyzes price reactions, micro-liquidity shifts, volatility clusters, and implicit supply/demand pressure.

Based on this data, QSPA identifies potential trend formations, breakout zones, and critical turning points long before they become obvious. Purpose:

QSPA works with quantized market states and generates probabilities for future price movement rather than fixed trading signals.

(2) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) The Neuro-Fractal Engine combines neural networks with fractal market analysis.

It analyzes recurring patterns across multiple timeframes, detects fractal trend stability, and distinguishes between genuine trends and random noise.

This allows META i9 to precisely differentiate between trend, range, and transitional phases. Purpose:

NFE provides a robust basis for using breakout logic in trend phases and mean-reversion logic in sideways markets.





(3) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Every trade is temporarily stored together with all relevant data (time, volatility, spread, price behavior, and news context) and then re-evaluated.

If a decision leads to a loss, the system automatically flags the error and reduces the weighting of similar decision patterns.

Thanks to the enhanced behavioral analysis and improved weighting algorithms, this process now works even more efficiently,

allowing the system to correct itself faster and make progressively better decisions.



Why this works:

The system gradually eliminates inefficient decision paths.

This is why losses “disappear” in backtests - the EA truly learns from them and immediately corrects the underlying cause.

Integrated GPT-5 Quantum Control Layer

META i9 features an integrated GPT-5 instance that acts as a supervisory control and optimization module.

It monitors the signals from QSPA, NFE, and SCTM, detects contextual anomalies, and corrects potentially faulty decisions.

GPT-5 acts like an intelligent supervisor that supports the neural modules and stabilizes the overall strategy.

This additional control layer reduces misinterpretations, improves accuracy and significantly enhances the stability of the equity curve.

GPT-5 is not a standalone trading system but rather a context-sensitive decision layer that validates and optimizes the internal module outputs.





Overall Concept:

META i9 combines fractal pattern recognition with quantum-sequential AI optimization.

Each decision is based on past analyses, current market conditions, and AI-driven projections, in order to avoid errors and optimize decisions.

The result is a system that becomes smarter with every trade – enabling precise, adaptive, and progressive trading.

