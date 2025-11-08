EquiBTC Pro EA

Equity-Based Swing & Momentum System for BTCUSD

EquiBTC Pro EA is an algorithmic trading system designed for BTCUSD on H1. It uses an equity-based protection framework combined with a hybrid swing–momentum logic. The system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels; instead, it applies dynamic equity protection adapted to Bitcoin volatility.


Product Category

Experts → Crypto / Swing Systems / Momentum Systems

Symbol & Timeframe

  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

Risk & Strategy Model

  • Equity-based dynamic exposure control
  • Hybrid swing–momentum approach
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

System Concept

The EA combines equity-protection mechanisms with price-action confirmation logic developed for Bitcoin. It includes two independent confirmation modules:

  • CONFIRM BREAKOUT — validates structural breakouts
  • CONFIRM SWEEP — detects liquidity sweeps and reversal zones

These confirmation layers are designed to improve entry quality under volatile market conditions.

Key Features

  • Equity-based risk and protection system
  • Swing–momentum hybrid framework
  • Breakout and liquidity sweep confirmation
  • Dynamic trailing instead of fixed SL/TP
  • Optional Prop-Firm Mode
  • Progressive profit-locking logic

Trading Specifications

Instrument BTCUSD
Timeframe H1
Leverage 1:100 – 1:500
Account Type ECN or crypto-enabled accounts
Minimum Balance $300
Recommended Balance $500 – $1500
Execution VPS recommended

Signal Confirmation Modules

CONFIRM BREAKOUT

  • Validates breakout structure
  • Filters false breakouts
  • Identifies directional momentum

CONFIRM SWEEP

  • Detects liquidity sweep patterns
  • Locates potential reversal zones
  • Confirms direction after sweep

Dynamic Protection System

  • Breakeven at +350 pips
  • Stop moved to entry +10 pips
  • Trailing starts at +450 pips with 440-pip gap
  • Progressive equity stabilization

Parameter Overview

  • FixLot — Lot size
  • MaxOrdersPerDay — Daily limit
  • MaxOpenPositions — Max simultaneous trades
  • Step-by-Step Profit Lock — Layered locking system

Configuration Tips

  • Use brokers with stable BTCUSD liquidity
  • VPS recommended for consistent execution
  • Follow leverage and balance guidelines
  • Always test on demo before live trading

Prop-Firm Mode

Max Daily Loss 4%
Max Overall Loss 9%
Profit Target 10%
Auto Suspension Enabled when limits are reached

Note: Step-by-Step mode should not be used together with Prop-Firm Mode.

Risk Framework

  • Equity-based protection
  • Position size control
  • Daily trade limits
  • Dynamic protection layers
  • Auto-recovery after pause intervals

Performance Guidelines

  • Use complete BTCUSD historical data
  • Test on demo before going live
  • Monitor equity curve regularly
  • Adapt settings to volatility phases

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk. No trading system can fully eliminate losses. Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account first.

EquiBTC Pro EA

Stable. Consistent. Controlled.

