Welcome to Solar Bloom!

Solar Bloom is a powerful EA designed to identify key market levels and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities using a combination of support and resistance zones. It is tailored to trade exclusively on the CHFJPY symbol and is intended for use on one chart only. This EA combines support and resistance levels with a trend filter to validate entries, ensuring trades are taken in alignment with the prevailing market direction while filtering out weak signals.

With advanced market analysis tools, Solar Bloom excels during both trending and ranging markets, reacting swiftly to price rejections at support and resistance levels. The EA adjusts dynamically to market conditions, managing risk and trade size with precision. It also includes built-in risk management features such as stop-loss, take-profit, and a support/resistance-based to protect capital and secure profits.

Features:

Easy to set up: Attach the EA to a single chart of CHFJPY

No grid, no martingale, no high-risk strategies

Compatible with all brokers and prop firms

Automatically adapts to support and resistance levels for optimal performance

Includes support/resistance-based and dynamic take-profit settings

Backtesting:

Run Solar Bloom on CHFJPY using the default settings, or customize the risk parameters to fit your drawdown preferences. Backtests show strong performance and reliable risk management across different market conditions.

Setup:

Simply attach the EA to CHFJPY on the M30 timeframe. Configure your preferred trade size and risk limits. The EA will automatically handle the rest, managing trades according to support and resistance levels.

NOTE: Solar Bloom should be attached to one chart only. It will trade CHFJPY,GBPCAD,EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPCHF,NZDUSD,EURUSD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,EURJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCAD,CADJPY,GBPNZD,EURCAD,USDCHF,EURGBP,USDJPY,GBPUSD,NZDJPY,EURCHF,CADCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,EURNZD accurately, but avoid attaching it to multiple charts to prevent duplicate trades.

