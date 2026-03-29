The Buster BTC Single Entry

5

[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE Buster BTC Single Entry EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!

Hello Traders!
The wait is over...

Introducing my latest expert advisor – The Buster BTC

Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!

Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $200

Key Features & Advantages:
 One Shoot / Single Entry System
 No Martingale, No Layering
 Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit
 Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time
 Optimized for H1 
 Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 USC (Cent Account)

 Pair BTCUSD 



Note:
Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:

Max Spread: 5000
Max Stop Level: 5000
Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended

If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!


Live Performance Tracking:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378405?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2278985?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366179

Set File

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170931/comments#comment_59487376


Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.


Reviews 3
Oybek Bazarov
137
Oybek Bazarov 2026.06.26 14:46 
 

Excellent advisor, works superbly. Thanks for your hard work, you're great!

Khanh Toan Le
1146
Khanh Toan Le 2026.04.13 13:37 
 

This is truly an excellent EA. Just look at the actual results from his signals. He's happy to provide you with the investor password to follow along.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Oybek Bazarov
137
Oybek Bazarov 2026.06.26 14:46 
 

Excellent advisor, works superbly. Thanks for your hard work, you're great!

ijalkuwari
145
ijalkuwari 2026.04.23 09:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khanh Toan Le
1146
Khanh Toan Le 2026.04.13 13:37 
 

This is truly an excellent EA. Just look at the actual results from his signals. He's happy to provide you with the investor password to follow along.

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