Proxy Footprint

Overview

ProxyFootprint Advanced is an order flow visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides insights into buying and selling pressure at different price levels.

What It Is (And What It Isn't)

**Important:** This is **not** a true footprint chart. Real footprint charts require access to actual order book data (bid/ask volume at each price level) from exchanges or specialized data providers. This indicator creates a **visual approximation** inspired by footprint charts using publicly available tick data.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes tick-by-tick price movements to estimate buying and selling pressure:

- Upward price ticks are classified as buying pressure

- Downward price ticks are classified as selling pressure

- Delta (buy volume - sell volume) is calculated and displayed at multiple price levels within each candle

Key Features

- Multi-level price analysis : Displays delta values at 8 configurable price levels per candle

- Net delta display : Shows overall buy/sell pressure for each bar

- 6 visual themes : Professional, Dark, Light, Vibrant, Classic, and Custom

- Smart filtering : Only displays significant deltas to avoid visual clutter

- Real-time updates : Refreshes every 2 seconds for the current candle

- Lightweight performance : Optimized for M1, M5, and M15 timeframes

Use Cases

Ideal for traders who want to:

- Visualize buying/selling pressure without access to institutional order flow data

- Identify potential support/resistance levels based on volume imbalances

- Confirm price action with volume analysis

- Spot divergences between price and delta

Limitations

- Not based on actual order book data

- Accuracy depends on broker's tick data quality and availability

- Works best with ECN/STP brokers that provide comprehensive tick history

- Approximation method may not capture all market nuances

Technical Requirements

- Platform : MetaTrader 5

- Timeframes : M5, M15