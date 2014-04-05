Proxy Footprint
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
ProxyFootprint Advanced is an order flow visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides insights into buying and selling pressure at different price levels.
What It Is (And What It Isn't)
**Important:** This is **not** a true footprint chart. Real footprint charts require access to actual order book data (bid/ask volume at each price level) from exchanges or specialized data providers. This indicator creates a **visual approximation** inspired by footprint charts using publicly available tick data.
How It Works
The indicator analyzes tick-by-tick price movements to estimate buying and selling pressure:
- Upward price ticks are classified as buying pressure
- Downward price ticks are classified as selling pressure
- Delta (buy volume - sell volume) is calculated and displayed at multiple price levels within each candle
Key Features
- Multi-level price analysis: Displays delta values at 8 configurable price levels per candle
- Net delta display: Shows overall buy/sell pressure for each bar
- 6 visual themes: Professional, Dark, Light, Vibrant, Classic, and Custom
- Smart filtering: Only displays significant deltas to avoid visual clutter
- Real-time updates: Refreshes every 2 seconds for the current candle
- Lightweight performance: Optimized for M1, M5, and M15 timeframes
Use Cases
Ideal for traders who want to:
- Visualize buying/selling pressure without access to institutional order flow data
- Identify potential support/resistance levels based on volume imbalances
- Confirm price action with volume analysis
- Spot divergences between price and delta
Limitations
- Not based on actual order book data
- Accuracy depends on broker's tick data quality and availability
- Works best with ECN/STP brokers that provide comprehensive tick history
- Approximation method may not capture all market nuances
Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Timeframes: M5, M15
- Data: Requires broker with good tick history depth