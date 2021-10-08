Anchored Vwap With Arrows
- Indicators
-
Fillipe Dos SantosComputer scientist and mql5 developer
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 October 2021
- Activations: 5
An anchored Vwap With Arrows is an indicator that includes a moving average weighted by volume that allows you to plot on a bottom or a top. Usually banks and institutions measure an average price, this average price is a price range where they agree to make a trade. Using the logic of anchored vwap with arrows it is possible to understand that if the price breaks the vwap it means that someone with enough buying and selling power has lost control. You can use vwap anchored with arrows in any timeframe, from M1 to MN.